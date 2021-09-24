Business

Nigeria moves to check harmful organisms on waters

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has resolved to check harmful aquatic organisms being transported across Nigerian waters by tankers. It noted that the country was taking proactive steps to address its exposure to the threat of ballast water because of the high tanker traffic in its waters. Director-General of the Agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, disclosed this in Lagos at the 10th meeting of the National Taskforce (NTF) on Implementation of Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention 2004.

The Agency’s Assistant Director, Osagie Edward, said in statement that the director-general said Nigeria was prone to the effects of harmful aquatic organisms transported across regions by tankers. Jamoh said NIMASA, the lead agency for the implementation of international conventions, codes and regulations of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), had, in conjunction with other members of the NTF, set up a plan for full implementation of the BWM Convention in the country. The NIMASA boss, who was represented by the Director, Marine Accident Investigation Unit, Mrs Rita Egbuche, noted: “As an oil producing country, we recognise the country’s susceptibility to the danger of ballast water and we have put processes and actions in place to deal with the threat in line with the resolutions of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

“We would continue to update and fine-tune our strategies as new developments emerge. “All ships, especially tankers, carry ballast water while on voyage to maintain stability and operate effectively and safely. But ballast water has also been identified as one of the major vectors for the introduction of invasive alien species in the marine environment.”

He listed the roadmap for Nigeria’s full implementation of the BWM convention to include development of ballast sediment reception facilities; establishment of globally recognised and integrated BWM testing laboratory; development of regulations and guidelines for ship-owners and authorisation of classification societies and formalisation of agreement with NIMASA on safety and prevention of pollution survey and certification. Others measures are partnership with relevant research institutions and universities on biological baseline studies of Nigerian ports and coastal states, particularly the sensitive areas with prevalence of marine lives and training of surveyors and marine inspectors for the enforcement of the BWM Convention.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NCC: Revised CC/SLA to strengthen stakeholders’ protection

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it undertook a revision of the framework stipulating the processes for resolving consumer complaints arising from service delivery by telecoms operator in order to achieve greater effectiveness in the sector and to strengthen protection of telecoms consumers and other stakeholders. Tagged: Complaints Categories and Service Level Agreements (CC/SLA), the […]
Business

CBN: No need to convert customers’ forex into naira

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again dismissed speculation in some quarters that it was planning to convert the foreign exchange (FX) in domiciliary accounts of bank customers into naira. In a press release made available to journalists yesterday, which was signed by its Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, the apex bank said […]
Business

Air traffic controllers lament working with obsolete tools

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Traffic controllers under the aegis of National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) have raised the alarm over obsolete tools they work with, including the deplorable state of many of the control towers across the nation. The group also lamented what it described as poor radio communication frequency between pilot and air traffic controllers during flight […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica