Nigeria moves up in open budget transparency survey ranking

Nigeria on Tuesday moved a leap further in the Open Budget Survey (OBS) transparency ranking, hitting 45 score compared to 21 score it recorded in 2019 edition of the OBS. Nigeria’s latest score elevated it by 24 points out of 120 nations assessed for the 2021 edition of OBS. The rating was conducted by International Budget Partnership (IBP) which made public its findings on Tuesday in Abuja.

Director – General, Budget Office of the Federation (BOF) Mr. Ben Akabueze, described the leap remarkable. He said government had over the past years, undertook a number of reforms in the Public Finance Management (PFM) space which culminated in the significant improvements reported. “ Nigeria posted its best performance in the open budget survey, improving by 24 points for transparency in the latest Open Budget Survey. The total transparency score of 45 in the 2021 survey, is a significant leap from the 21 scored in the 2019 survey.

This performance is the second highest improvement worldwide”. “ We remain committed to all the different moving parts of our PFM reform agenda. Central to this is our bullish domestic revenue mobilization effort as well as efficiency in revenue and expenditure management. We have been privileged to have some committed development partners working with us over the years on various parts of our reform programmes. The Open Government Partnership (OGP) is currently working on its 3rd National Action Plan (NAP III).

The FMFBNP oversees the Fiscal Transparency working group and the Open Budget commitment. We shall continue to work with non-state actors and various CSO groups to entrench public participation in government programmes”, DG Budget said. Continuing, Akabueze said outcome of 2021 Open Budget Survey was one that signposts government commitment to continuous reform efforts. He expressed optimism about government reform plans considering the positive outlook and look forward to better improved scores in the next round of survey. “We shall explore available opportunities to streamline processes and leverage technology where necessary to improve the PFM ecosystem in Nigeria.

