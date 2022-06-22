Business

Nigeria moves up in open budget transparency survey ranking

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Nigeria on Tuesday moved a leap further in the Open Budget Survey (OBS) transparency ranking, hitting 45 score compared to 21 score it recorded in 2019 edition of the OBS. Nigeria’s latest score elevated it by 24 points out of 120 nations assessed for the 2021 edition of OBS. The rating was conducted by International Budget Partnership (IBP) which made public its findings on Tuesday in Abuja.

Director – General, Budget Office of the Federation (BOF) Mr. Ben Akabueze, described the leap remarkable. He said government had over the past years, undertook a number of reforms in the Public Finance Management (PFM) space which culminated in the significant improvements reported. “ Nigeria posted its best performance in the open budget survey, improving by 24 points for transparency in the latest Open Budget Survey. The total transparency score of 45 in the 2021 survey, is a significant leap from the 21 scored in the 2019 survey.

This performance is the second highest improvement worldwide”. “ We remain committed to all the different moving parts of our PFM reform agenda. Central to this is our bullish domestic revenue mobilization effort as well as efficiency in revenue and expenditure management. We have been privileged to have some committed development partners working with us over the years on various parts of our reform programmes. The Open Government Partnership (OGP) is currently working on its 3rd National Action Plan (NAP III).

The FMFBNP oversees the Fiscal Transparency working group and the Open Budget commitment. We shall continue to work with non-state actors and various CSO groups to entrench public participation in government programmes”, DG Budget said. Continuing, Akabueze said outcome of 2021 Open Budget Survey was one that signposts government commitment to continuous reform efforts. He expressed optimism about government reform plans considering the positive outlook and look forward to better improved scores in the next round of survey. “We shall explore available opportunities to streamline processes and leverage technology where necessary to improve the PFM ecosystem in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

IFC loans lender $50m to finance SMEs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank Group, has announced a $50 million loan to Nigeria’s First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Limited for lending to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). In a statement by IFC on Thursday, the loan was made through IFC’s COVID- 19 fast-track financing support package to sustain […]
Business

Access Bank announces additional tier 1 Eurobond issue

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Access Bank Plc, at the weekend, announced on the Nigerian Exchange Limited that it has mandated Citi, J.P. Morgan, Renaissance Capital and Mashreqbank as Joint Bookrunners and Chapel Hill Denham and Coronation Merchant Bank as Financial Advisers and Joint Bookrunners to arrange a global investor call on September 27, 2021, in addition to a series […]
Business

Threading slippery turf for accountability, profitability

Posted on Author ADEOLA YUSUF

The publishing of monthly financials, climaxed with two audited accounts by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has thrown up a fresh debate in the industry on accountability and profitability. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, examines attempts by the corporation to strike a balance between the two tough business indices Expectedly, the annual financial statements […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica