Nigeria moving towards manufacturing economy –NASENI boss

The Executive Vice Chairman, State/ Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Haruna, yesterday, said the country is moving towards a manufacturing economy.

He said the ongoing massive retraining of youths nationwide on new technologies was part of plans to achieve the target set by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. He said Nigeria is hopeful that it will embrace new cutting edge technologies or frontier technologies which are prerequisites for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He expressed confidence that the nation will be part of the next Industrial Revolution. Haruna made the submissions in an address at the flag off of the first-phase of the South-South regional skill development at the Construction and Fabrication Academy of West Africa, Calabar. He said President Muhammadu Buhari has empowered the agency to lead the nation in the direction of a manufacturing economy.

More than 100 youths will benefit from the training in modern methods of electrical installations and maintenance. He said: “The president has continued to empower NASENI to lead the nation in the direction of a manufacturing economy, and undoubtedly this type of skill development is a key pre-requisite toward the development of a competent workforce for Nigeria.

“This training is therefore to familiarise the trainees not only on the current advances of the new and emerging technologies in electrical Installations, Repairs and Maintenance, but also prepare and equip them and build adequate competencies to meet the challenges and opportunities of the development anticipated of the shape and nature of the next Industrial Revolution.

“I urge the participants to judiciously and jealously guard the expensive tools to be given to them at the end of this training as their start-up.”

The NASENI EVC said cutting edge technologies or frontier technologies will shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the nation cannot afford to be left behind.

He added: “Development in cutting edge technologies or frontier technologies as the innovations that are shaping the fourth industrial revolution are named is no doubt disrupting many things and introducing constant changes and standards.

“These technologies include Artificial Intelligence (AI); Robotics; the Internet of Things (IoT); Big Data; Block Chain; Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing); Autonomous Vehicles; Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Gene Editing; 5G Network; and even Smart Grid and agitations for wireless electricity. Every aspect of human endeavour, Agriculture, Health, Industry, Transport, Hospitality etc all require electricity albeit well advanced Electric Energy.

