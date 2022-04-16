Nigeria music industry mourns Orlando Julius

Veteran highlife musician, Orlando Julius, has died at the age of 79. His death was announced in the early hours of Friday by his wife, Latoya Ekemode better known as ‘Latoya Aduke’. She said that Julius passed out in his sleep on Thursday night. “Yes, my husband passed on late last night; there was no indication that death was coming, he was not ill, he only slept and died in his sleep,” she said. Reacting to the news of Orlando’s death, Femi Kuti said: “Just heard of the passing of Mr. Orlando Julius. RIP sir, condolences to his family. I pray for strength and comfort for his family at this difficult time.

He was a great musician and great saxophonist.” Singer, Jaywon, also noted that the late Julius was one the greatest instrumentalists. He said: “Orlando will be remembered for a lot of great things and for being one of the people who gave this generation a voice with his unique music. We will miss you daddy. Rest well. To Steve Onu, On Air Personality, better known as Yaw, “It’s a great loss to the industry; I met him many years ago when he came to our radio station back then.

“The industry has indeed lost a legend when it comes to blowing of saxophone; may God give the family the strength to bear the loss.” Julius, a native of Ijebu Ijesha in Osun State, was born in 1943 in Ikole, Ekiti State, to a merchant family during British colonialism. His first musical teacher was his mother, who would sing, and dance while he played drums. He went to St. Peter’s Anglican School Ikole and played in the school band. In 1957, after dropping out of school due to the death of his father, he left for Ibadan to pursue a career as a musician.

