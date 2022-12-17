Sports

Nigeria must adopt Morocco model for football revival –Finidi George

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Finidi George believes Nigeria must invest in youth programmes if they are to reach Morocco’s success at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Super Eagles missed out on the global competition in the Gulf nation after losing to Ghana on the away goals rule during a twolegged African qualifying fixture.

Meanwhile, Morocco was among the nations that represented the African continent in Qatar, others being Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, Morocco, and Ghana. The 51-year-old, George who currently handles Nigeria Professional Football League club Enyimba, insists Morocco’s display in the World Cup was not accidental.

“Morocco’s performance is due to long-term investment in the youth programmes that they’re reaping now. It doesn’t just come overnight,” he told NationSport. “It is the result of their concerted efforts to make changes.

“If you look at Morocco’s performance in football in the past five to seven years, one does not need a soothsayer to know that the feats were not accidental. George, who played for Dutch outfit Ajax, La Liga’s Real Betis and featured in two World Cups, is confident if Nigeria go the Morocco way and follow their implementations to the letter, the Super Eagles can reclaim their lost glory “We can follow their model and ensure the right things are done to get our football back and running,” Goerge added.

“We must invest in youth programmes and also ensure we take it to the grassroots and be sincere about it. “Our youth teams are meant to be developmental and nursery for senior national teams if well coordinated. We can do it just like Morocco did. Super Eagles have always been there and will bounce back.

“There’s a lot to take from Morocco’s performance because there are no big teams in a tournament like the World Cup where all teams are striving to make lasting impressions.

“We have to build a competitive team ahead of Nation’s and World Cup qualifiers so that both competitions could be approached with a renewed vigour and determination not to fail this time around.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON 2023: Senegal, Algeria, Mali romp to victories

Posted on Author Reporter

    Sadio Mane scored a hat-trick as Senegal overcame Benin 3-1 on Saturday in the first match of their Africa Cup of Nations title defence, and hinted that he will not be at Liverpool next season. Speaking to the media before the Group L clash, Mane said: “I will do what they (the Senegalese […]
Sports

Europa League: Kane comes of bench to score hat-trick for Spurs, Hammers beat Rapid

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Leicester lose   Harry Kane came off the bench to score a 20-minute hat-trick as Tottenham recorded their first Europa Conference League win with victory over NS Mura. After a mixed start to the season, including a draw in their Group G opener against Rennes, Spurs dominated the first half against the Slovenian side […]
Sports

Serie A table means nothing now – Sarri

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri said he would not be looking at the Serie A table even though they climbed up to second place after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Monza at home on Thursday. Lazio have 30 points, level with AC Milan, but eight behind leaders Napoli before the final round of matches before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica