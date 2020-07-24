News Top Stories

Nigeria must be restructured before 2023 polls – Yoruba leaders

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Some eminent South- West leaders under the aegis of Yoruba Summit Group yesterday warned that they may mobilise the Yoruba nation against the 2023 elections if the current government failed to restructure the country before the election year.

That was just as members of the group urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately, especially as the historic 60th anniversary of Nigeria as an independent Nation beckons on October 1, 2020, convey a meeting of all ethnic nationalities to determine the nature of relationships amongst all.

In a communiqué issued in Lagos on its behalf by Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, the group said Nigerians and the Yoruba people were anxious on a daily basis because of huge misgovernance that pervades the country. Participants at the historic meeting were Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Fasoranti; elder statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; head of the Assembly of All Yoruba Groups Worldwide, Prof. Banji Akintoye and Basorun Seinde Arogbofa. Others are: Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams; former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko; former deputy governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele; and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oye Ibidapo-Obe, among others.
While stating that the ship of state was veering off precariously into a precipice, the leaders said Nigeria is at the very edge of a political subsidence. The communique read: “We are persuaded that nothing short of restructuring can save this country.

Any attempt to go ahead with elections in 2023 without addressing the issue of restructuring would spell doom for Nigeria. “This unitary, unworkable morass, we the Yoruba observe, will only lead to the kind of chaos never before seen and experienced in his-tory.

We the Yoruba nation therefore reject the holding of a general election before restructuring Nigeria fiscally and structurally. “Notwithstanding the interests of some elements in our midst, it would be presumptuous to assume that the masses of the educated Yoruba nation will dive headlong into being part of the 2023 elections, when all elements of its execution – the Military, Paramilitary, INEC, and the Judiciary – have been rigged and appropriated by a single very tiny minority ethnic group in a small corner of the country.

“The emerging resolve of the Yoruba not to be part of vassal state that Nigeria has become, is better managed with due accommodation before any further degeneration and obvious consequences. Our quest shall henceforth be to mobilise the masses of our people not to participate in any further elections until the goal of restructuring or self-determination is attained.” While highlighting the challenges facing the country to include inadequate responses to COVID-19 pandemic, closure of the borders in the Western part of the country, kidnapping and killings across a large swathe of the country, unemployment and loss of jobs, among others, the group said the essence of government at all levels is the security and welfare of the people.

“While all these are happening, the people are greeted daily on television with tales of massive and mindless looting of the treasury by public officials, while the country is being encumbered with massive debt for generations to come with nothing significant to show for it except private jets and palatial mansions of public officials. “We are also aware of the initial casual manner Tolulope Arotile’s killing was treated by the authorities of the Nigerian Air Force which is capable of raising suspicion in the minds of people. It is better to quickly douse tension and apprehension by coming out in the open. The authorities did not imagine that so much noise would be made, and so many questions would be asked. Her death was treated with levity, just as many other cases where the lives of Nigerians do not seem to matter anymore.”

The communique noted further that: “The Yoruba nation notes with sadness that on the very day our daughter Tolulope goes home, a senior Military officer: Major General Olusegun Adeniyi is being court-martialed for daring to voice out the lack of tools and equipment needed to prosecute a Boko Haram war that has become far too prolonged and far too controversial in light of the numerous calls to the Federal Government to change the Service Chiefs who have failed to provide the highest quality of security, leadership and delivery of forthrightness in their duties.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

Edo 2020: PDP lacks strategy, resorting to excuses – Pastor Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta,

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for September 19 Governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Wednesday described as shameful and lack of tact, the decision by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to field the man it had roundly condemned as a non-achiever for the election. Ize-Iyamu in a statement by the […]
News

Reports: China releases 10 Indian soldiers days after Ladakh clash

Posted on Author Reporter

  China has released 10 Indian army soldiers, including at least two senior officers, it captured in a high-altitude border clash in the Himalayas which left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead, media reports said. The release follows several rounds of talks between the two sides in a bid to ease tensions after the battle […]
News

Ortom moves to resolve Ugondo/ Air Force communal controversy

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

At last the controversy between the Nigerian Air Force and Ugondo community in parts of Makurdi and Gwer East Local Government Areas of Benue State over land would be amicably resolved. Governor Samuel Ortom stated this yesterday while briefing newsmen after a peace meeting between officials of the Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: