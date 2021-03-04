Nigeria must be restructured to survive – Bode George

Chief Olabode George, a former National Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in this interview, speaks on issues of insecurity and leadership failure in the country. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

How worried are you on the state of the nation, especially as regards insecurity and divisive tendencies?

I have observed critically over the last three months and I have watched with disbelief, with despair and with dismay the gradual hurling of our country to the precipice. The widening spread of banditry, the reckless shedding of innocent blood, the bitter murderous clashes between farmers and herdsmen and the loose brigandry have virtually made all corners of our society insecure, vulnerable to the rule of the cudgel and machete.

Governance everywhere is fast losing its grip on the first principles of protecting lives and property. From Sokoto to Lagos, from Ebonyi to Borno, from Katsina to Ogun and from the savannah to the rain forest, lives are daily cut down without the culprits being brought to pay for their crimes. Road users are kidnapped, brutalized, exposed to un-imaginable kinds of cruelty and then forced to pay ransom.

Even the homesteads are no longer safe as all kinds of criminals descend upon the rich and poor, breaking into private hearths, breaching our collective security, inflicting the most sadistic venom on their victims as they are brutalized and their properties stripped bare. And even on the streets, various warlords declare their own turf wars, wielding cudgels, guns and all kinds of available missiles in pitch battles. All over the country, lives are no longer being treasured; nothing is sacred. There are no holy of holies anymore; everything is a free game. Gradually, we are slipping into the rule of the mob, in form of the Hobbesian state of nature, where the rule of the strong and the cudgel prevails.

Do you think we are having a failure of leadership at almost all levels of governance?

The primary responsibility of government among other things is to preserve, protect and defend citizens from both internal and external threats. Governments are elected to guarantee the pursuit of happiness, to ensure the protection of personal liberties, to create an atmosphere where all citizens can carry out their economic livelihoods without being subjected to oppression or being savaged by the lawlessness of incendiary actors.

When lives are neither treasured nor safe, and ordinary citizens cannot carry out their legitimate businesses without being hindered or molested, what then is the purpose of governance? What then is the responsibility of leadership? Sadly, we are living in an increasingly dysfunctional society, where the structures of power are un-representative, skewed in unitary bias, devoid of democratic balance.

Do you think the country can be rescued from the abyss and dysfunctional leadership we are experiencing?

I strongly believe that before our country can heal from its present wounds and rectify the observable aberrations, we must address the apparent imbalances. We must restructure the Nigerian entity to ensure its survival as a nation. There are so many aberrations thwarting equitable governance in our country.

The centre is too encumbered with many responsibilities. It is overburdened, stressed with unnecessary functions that ought to be devolved to the states. Our federation is only a federation in name. It is more of a unitary system, barking out command and control like a military hierarchy.

This is not how democracies operate. This is not how true federating units function. We must loosen the overarching power at the centre and return more responsibilities to the states. This is the normative pattern all over the world. And why should our own be different? We must re-evaluate and remodel our structures of governance to be more representative of the will of the people.

Where are we getting it wrong with leadership conducts and what can be done to remedy this?

One contributory malady in the composition of governance is the inordinate greed and the unconscionable conducts of some of our leaders who are elected to represent and protect the interests of the people. They often act like overlords, distant and indifferent to the will of the people. In this instance, I want to use my state as an example of the most culpable organ of power, spurred by the narrow protection of the economic interests of state actors, callous and indifferent to the economic well-being of her people.

The panel set up by Lagos State government to look into the #EndSARS tragedy has demonstrated an unconscionable totality in the inexplicable, hurried, greedy, selfish, inhumane, outrageous and immoral decision to re-open the Lekki Toll Gate, while the blood of the Lekki martyrs are still crying out for justice. It is this unconscionable decision that forced the angry resignation of Ms. Rinu Oduala from the panel. The young woman claimed: “I cannot be part of a cover up.” This is quite vitiating to the state government and the panel itself.

The treatment of peaceful protesters who were humiliated, bundled into the hot oven of the Blackmaria amid the searing heat recently at the Lekki Toll Gate does not enhance the critical ingredients of democracy wherein citizens are guaranteed the right to protest peacefully against the obvious wrongs of power.

This strong arm tactic does not make us look good in the eyes of the enlightened world. By all standards, this is rather disturbing. The panel set up by Lagos State to bring justice to the victims has not even thrashed out the very underpinning of its assignment but yet overturns logic on its head, peremptorily declared that the toll gates should be re-opened, believing that the economic interests of a very few are more important than the precious lives brutally cut down during the #EndSARS protests on October 20, 2020.

You once called for the scrapping and demolition of the toll gate….

We are demanding that the Lagos State government, through the Freedom of Information Act, must publish the names of those who are managing the toll gate. We do remember however that there was a buy-back several years ago returning the control and ownership of the Admiralty Toll gate to the Lagos State government. The Lekki-Ikoyi Toll Gate was built from scratch with tax payers’ money. A more enlightened government should dismantle the two parallel intra-state toll gates and erect a permanent monument to honour those who lost their lives at that #End- SARS rally. There is no were in the world where you have two parallel toll gates on intra-states roads.

As a matter of fact, the toll gates are responsible for the severe traffic gridlocks endangering the health of Lekki residents and causing unreasonable economic hardship.

What advice do you have for the federal government on how to protect the unity of the Nigerian entity?

The seemingly intractable clashes between herdsmen and farmers across the nation, which are now more pronounced in the South-West can only be stopped with the outright banning of open grazing. The free ranging of cows in our forests, in the farms and even in the cities is wrong, archaic, deleterious to the economy itself. The corralling and the ranching of cows are the model in Argentina, Brazil and all other beef producing nations of the world. This is the time that President Muhammudu Buhari should demonstrate a rallying unifying leadership to bring all our people together. Surely, this is not the time for ethnic or sectarian jingoism.

This is the time for healing. This is the time to mend the broken places and rectify the pervasive wrongs. Our people have been living together in peace and harmony for more than one hundred years even before the colonialists imposed the rule of the gunpowder. We must return to the path of peace. We must return to the path of fairness. We must return to the path of goodwill.

Thomas Payne, the British American author was right when he published Common Sense on January 10, 1776, when blood was shed at the battles of Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775. And I quote: ‘These are the times that try men’s souls: the summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country…’ But we dare not shrink. We dare not waver from the just cause. Let us endure. Let all men and women of goodwill come together to salvage and redeem our nation.

There is no other way. ‘Do not fret because of evil men or be envious of those who do wrong,’ Psalm 37:13 said. And Prophet Ezekiel told us during this same Lent period: ‘Go through the city of Jerusalem and put a mark on the foreheads of those who grieve and lament over all the detestable things that are done in it” (Ezekiel 9: 4}. The words of Prophet Ezekiel are still relevant today. God invites us to express our sadness and then pray for our community our country and our world. As a veteran and a retired Commodore of the Nigerian Navy, I plead with all Nigerians to withdraw from the brink and ensure the national continuity.

What is your take on the recent defection of a former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC)?

Who in his right mind would have called Gbenga Daniel to come and lead the PDP in Ogun State; that is a joke. Many of them are with Bola Tinubu. Gbenga has left the APC long time; there is a reason why he left the PDP for APC. There is nothing that has a beginning that does not have end. Let everyone be doing what they like, a time of reckoning is coming. Have you asked what becomes of them after they jumped to meet Tinubu in APC? What has become of Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe and even Moshood Salvador? The time of reckoning is close and everyone will get his or her due reward.

