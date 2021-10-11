Nigeria must continue to borrow, unless…

Every economic index is a pointer that Nigeria is on the brink, ignobly sliding into the class of nations where self-sufficiency has become a mirage. Yet despite the hues and cries over the steady rise in her public debt profile, there is no sign that the borrowing tendencies of the Federal Government will abate anytime soon.

Even the grim prospects of this gloomy future already lurking on the horizon, sequel to the humongous debt so far accumulated or the prevailing debt-revenue ratio cannot make the ultimate difference in attitude.

Yes, the borrowing frequency cannot be wished away because there is a missing link implying that Nigeria will continue to witness motion without movement.

Granted, borrowing is a normal practice especially in a developing economy, but it becomes the worst of strategies when borrowing for consumption rather than production.

It is even more devastating when the borrowings are principally for servicing of the existing debts coupled with the sheer absence of pragmatic measures or capacities for sustainability, not to talk of a possible halt to future borrowing.

Sadly, this is the pathetic lot of Nigeria where the emerging challenges far outweigh the possibilities for socio-economic revitalization let alone expansion, thus making a worsened economic crisis inevitable.

And ironically, popular opinions place blame for this rapidly unfolding precarious situation on the legislature.

To them, the National Assembly has since abdicated its responsibilities of checks and balances for which the executive always has its ways when it comes to borrowing requests because the necessary questions are not being asked.

Prominently, this is the parameter for the comparison between the present and immediate past parliaments. And of course, it is catching fire among the populace largely due to the orchestrated elitist manipulation of the vulnerable as also being facilitated by the fallouts of the economic hardship in the land.

But quite objectively and given Nigeria’s peculiarities, past leadership failures indeed created the opportunities for the socio-economic woes which incidentally the present leadership inherited, while the masses, with the elites accounting for the larger chunk, are culpable in the propagation.

Ignorantly or deliberately, the predominant assumption is that citizens’ civic responsibilities begin and end with the leadership recruitment processes or that it is just about the casting of votes, forgetting that elections as well bring in both good and bad governance.

Most Nigerians seem not to know that the people’s obligations entail actively-but-objectively engaging the leadership, cooperating with the government, saying and doing the right thing all the time as well as speaking truth to power, timely and appropriately.

No leadership ever succeeds without the support of the followers. And then for both the government and the citizens, it calls for diligent commitment to an exemplary sense of accountability on both ends.

Other statutory demands include willingness to collaborate and make necessary sacrifices, demonstration of strategic thinking and proactive dispositions including a commitment to asking the right questions and offering the right answers, all timely.

Standing to be counted is certainly not just about partisanship, regionalism and religion.

Genuine quest for national development is more about imbibing the Kennedyian principle of seeking what to do for one’s country and not just what the country does for them.

Succinctly, nation-building is about patriotism and nationalism. For instance and retrospectively, Ibrahim Babangida’s regime in a rare democratic norm in a dictatorship threw open the debate on the desirability or otherwise of taking an International Monetary Fund, IMF, loan of $2.5 billion to rejig the economy.

According to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who verifiably was not in government then: “Opinion was sharply divided between those who felt we should take the loan and those who thought otherwise. For me there was a middle course I felt we should tread. I believed that Nigeria required the equivalent of the kind of which the IMF bailout package promised to shore up the sliding economy.

At the same time, I thought that the conditions attached would, at least in the short term, make life terrible for Nigerians.

These conditions included devaluation of and floating of the naira, privatisation of social services, and rationalisation of the civil service, among others. So, my attitude was one of a complete rejection of the IMF loan.

Egbo is the print media aide to the President of the Senate and writes from Abuja

