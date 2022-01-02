Nigeria must depend less on imported goods, says Robert

Azibaola Emmanuel Robert is a lawyer by profession and an engineer by passion. He was recently awarded honourary fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineers. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, Robert discloses why he delved into engineering whole heartedly instead of law practice

Can you give us insight into your background and why you decided to delve into engineering instead of your law profession?

I’m a lawyer by profession but I have a passion for engineering. So, I’m a practicing engineer. I also do a lot of carpentry work.

So I also call myself a carpenter and I do a lot of civil work. I have a company called Kakatar which is into civil engineering, and by the way Kakatar is a Nigerian word that means all of us.

So the passion is for all of us and my own idea of setting up Kakatar was to show that it is possible for Nigerians to build the infrastructures of Nigeria without bringing in outsiders. While I’m doing Kakatar, I’m also doing Zeetin engineering. Zeetin is also a Nigerian word that means all of you. So, one word means all of us, the other word means all of you.

My passion is how we will be able to catalyse the technological development of Nigeria so that Nigerians will not need to depend on external forces for the basic things that we need on the roads, in our kitchens, in our houses and all that. So productivity is the issue.

Zeetin is mainly into mechanical engineering and my dream in this life is to be able to produce a fully functional engine for Nigerians which has not been done before in Nigeria. So I’m doing full engines. I also intend to do electrical and of course train coaches.

We import train coaches into this country and it is not just about the importation of train caches, we are also talking about when it comes to trains, you see the slow pace at which our train infrastructure is moving. It is because we are unable to produce the basic parts here.

Everything has to be imported from abroad and when the trains break down, they become obsolete because those who are manufacturing trains are not interested in producing spare parts from the 90s.

They are interested in producing spare parts for 2024, 2025 in the future. So we are looking at that and then we are also looking at basic things like excavators. The bedrock of a country’s development is to be able to move the soil that paves the way for roads, for building and paves the way for other infrastructure.

If we are unable to produce simple things like excavators which are the same thing as a car but additional weight that moves only off road, we will not be able to develop. So no matter how many roads we want to build in this country, the basic principle is that you must start to form the rudiments.

Can you produce excavators that can build the roads and I think that is the way I’m looking at it. I hope to be able to achieve as many of these as soon as possible but if I don’t achieve all before the end of time, I know that I would have created a ripple effect that the sea of generation of youths will be able to learn from what I have started and try to see how they can push from there to the next level.

Somebody must start something and catalyse something in a society and I tell a lot of media people that nobody is remembered for how much money he got while alive. People are remembered for their inventions.

People are remembered for their heroic activities, leading people to war or providing political solution. I can create my own immortality be creating basic technological development of Nigeria so that when Nigerians are studying engineering, they should be able to say also we started this course for technological development.

Money is not my primary interest. I can have a sea of money, a warehouse of money but it is better to invest that money into things that will have ripple effects on the society such that if you die, in two years, three years, five years, ten years, richer people would have emerged and your whole wealth would have been forgotten.

The buildings and the house and all the things that you put up, your luxurious life becomes obsolete. But if you build a factory, you have big institutions like in South Korea, you have LG, Samsung. These are people who have built institutions and it will last for generations after generation.

How did you come thus far?

Until recently that I was awarded a fellow by the Nigerian society of engineers, I wasn’t recognised as an engineer. But from today, I can say yes, I’m an engineer although it is honorary but the thing is life is not about what you read. Life is about passion and my passion is the issue of productivity.

Things that have to do with technological advancement so any day I wake up, I look at what is the technology that is in the world today.

Today, people are looking at going to the space. People are looking at extra-terrestrial bodies. People are looking at whether there are other planets. Even China is building a solar system that they will send to orbit by satellite and it will bring back solar to the world and it will be able to supply all of China’s electricity. So in this country, we are so much dependent on crude oil and gas that we have forgotten that Nigeria is greater without crude oil.

Nigeria will be a greater country if crude oil is exhausted today because we have so much human intelligence. Go to the US, the most intelligent and advanced people are Nigerians and then you come to Nigeria and go to the North, you see acres of land that can grow anything. You see mineral resources. You see stones that can be used for all kinds of things.

The other day in Bayelsa, I was talking about the issue of alcohol. I don’t think that Nigerians have business importing alcohol into this country. Alcohol whether produced abroad or in Nigeria has the same chemical formula. So whether you call it Burukutu or you call it Kaikai, all of them are alcohol.

The drinks like Vodka that people drink is a local drink of probably somewhere in Russia which they invented to drive away cold and then we import it here and make it look as if it is a luxurious drink. Every drink that is imported from abroad is a local drink to somebody. So why can’t we make our own drinks to become an internationally acceptable product.

The same alcohol that you use for perfume is the same that is in Kaikai which is the base of perfume. You have insecticide, spirits for baking cakes. All those are found in Kaikai. So when you take Kaikai people look at you derogatorily as somebody who is a local person as derelict of society but the derivatives of Kaikai itself is far more than crude oil.

What will this award do for you?

This award has made me know that the effort I have been putting is recognised. It will spur me to do more to be able to continue to pursue the course and to see where I get to at the end of the day.

Do you have any system on the ground to pursue what you are embarking upon?

I’m an experimental person. I like to do experiments. Naturally from my youth, I break things and see what is inside. So I’m born a reverse engineering specialist. I really don’t need anybody to help me. If the assistance comes, they are welcomed but there is what they call nationalism.

It means you don’t wait for what your country will do for you. You are doing what you can do for your country like I said in the hall, if Nigeria was to emerge technologically, the whole of black race across the world will begin to respect the blacks. The reason why the blacks are not respected across the globe is because there is no black nation that can say we are here. You go to Haiti in South America, they are the poorest of the poorest.

All the places you go to, they are the poorest of the poorest. So Nigeria stands the best chance as the most populous black nation to start and catalyze this process.

Let us forget crude oil in this country. There is a misconception that has happened in this country when it comes to production of metals. We have been so fixated about Ajaokuta Steel to the extent that we have forgotten that there are some countries which don’t have a metal production plant yet are the best technological countries.

So as people, we export our crude oil, take it abroad and refine it. We can as well bring in metals to make it to finish products and export. Anything you want to do, the world is a global village.

It is possible. It needs a lot of individuals like us and a few people and the government to achieve. Speaking of national content, foreigners are always taking the jobs of engineers in Nigeria. What advice do you have for the government?

The thing is that we had a feeling that if your skin is not white you don’t have capacity. So we really need to change our orientation when it comes to that. We should judge people on the basis of their intellectual capacity and abilities not on the basis of their skin. The other thing is that I will advise the government that a lot of time they will tell you that you don’t have capacity. If you don’t give me the opportunity to have capacity, how will I get the capacity?

Give me opportunity to fail and that is the bedrock of science. It is about experimentation. When you experiment, it is either you succeed or you fail. Once you fail, pick up from there and move on. If you fail and you say these Nigerian engineers are not good because you have tested one and everybody becomes bad. Give one person an opportunity to fail even if it is ten times, let him fail.

At the appointed time, he will get it right. Also our taste for luxurious goods abroad needs to be curtailed.

The whole idea that if you are given a government contract, you will suddenly remember that you need to buy a car, you need to marry a new wife, you need to build a house shouldn’t be.

These are things that have happened and are happening and we really need to discourage it but in any case, the fact that the person has used the money to buy a car should not give you the reason to say that you will be discouraged.

Keep on trying. Of course a child that was born yesterday needs to crawl. If he crawls, he needs to stand up on his feet one after the other. If he falls, the mother will not say because he has fallen once, she will not teach the child how to walk again.

When are we expecting the first electric car from you? Looking at our factory, you have all the wherewithal to do that?

I don’t want to give a timeline but you can be rest assured that it is what preoccupies my mind personally to build not just electrical, we are also looking at the other mechanical devices that we are going to build.

The cranes, the train coaches, the excavators but the basic thing that Nigeria needs to do is to produce a car engine. Forget about what you hear about Nigeria producing this or that. Nobody in Nigeria has produced a car engine. But the car engine is something that if you go to Europe, America there are people who are producing them in their garages. I find it difficult to understand why 260 million people are not able to produce a car engine.

And that is the crux of the matter because that is the bedrock of the development which comes with movement of goods and services. If you allow other people to determine whether you will be able to have spare parts, you buy an engine today, in five years’ time, it will become obsolete. You send for spare parts, you have to wait for three or four months.

There should be original equipment manufacturers that once you have equipment that is broken, you go there and then you produce because today life has moved. Today there are machines that print spare parts.

We call it 3Dprinting. So instead of ordering spare parts abroad, you can as well buy the machine that prints spare parts and then you can have once you scan it, you send it to the machine and it prints it out. My message is that Nigerians need to be dissuaded from buying finished goods rather they should be able to buy machines that make machines.

