Nigeria must jettison ethnicity, religion to pick president –Odusanya

Lati Odusanya worked with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu before traveling abroad to treat a heart-related problem many years back. In this interview, Odusanya, a veteran journalist, stated that the former Lagos governor has what the nation needs in a president. He spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI. Excerpts:

Some people have been saying that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu falsified his age, what can you say about that?

When it comes to politics and campaign, people do it in such a way that you can throw mud at anybody to make political points, they can even lie to make political points. We have gone through the issues of certificates, his age, maternity and paternity, health over and over again. During the era of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umar Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, they did everything possible to nail him. They sent the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu after him, and he was the most investigated public officer at that time, but they came back with blank.

They had the federal might they could have used against him. So, all these ideas of questioning his health, age, certificate is politics. Only recently a woman from Saharareporter went to the University of Chicago to verify and they said to her with documents that Tinubu is their ex-graduate and that they have the pictures he took with his colleagues, when he was in the university. So, as far as I am concerned it is just politics.

Do you see Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerging the Nigerian President in 2023?

We have three major presidential candidates, let us look at the background, antecedents, personality and capability of each of them. If you ask me, I will not mince word and I want to be dispassionate about it, I will tell you that Tinubu would beat anybody. He is the man to beat. The Labour Party, under which Mr. Peter Obi is contesting, has nobody in the Senate and in the Federal House of Representatives. Is it the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who is a serial contestant, that you want to talk about. If you look at the handwriting on the wall, Atiku is giving up on the contest. When last did you see him campaigning, he is virtually living in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Here is a man, Tinubu, who left London on a Sunday after a surgery on his knees, and on a Monday, he was in a campaign trail moving from one state to another and he has covered virtually every part of the country. How many of these people have done that, yet you question his age, and his physical ability. I tell you, Tinubu would win the presidential election in February, 2023 by the grace of God and the will of the people.

Do you think Tinubu is physically fit to rule with what his oppositions are saying?

As far as I am concerned, matter of life and death belongs to God. Let us use Tinubu’s activities in the last few weeks to measure his ability to contend with the demands of that office. Even at over 70 years of age, this man is so physically fit that in one week, he campaigned in five different states, this is for the records. How many of his age mates can do that without falling sick or going to the hospital? That man is ready, willing and able to take the mantle to run the race and finish well. He is physically fit, mentally fit and spiritually fit for the office.

You said you are alive today due to Tinubu’s generousity, can you tell us what happened?

I am not going to embellish this fact. Before I went on premature retirement, I was the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, I had an assignment in London and anywhere I found myself I always checked my health. So, I went to a hospital in London to check my health. By the time the result came, I was already in Lagos State and the diagnosis report was delivered to Tinubu’s house in London, where we used to gather. By the time the papers were sent to his private house in Lagos, it was his Personal Assistant then, Folarin Coker that got the diagnosis and took it to the Governor.

Tinubu then sent for me and said to me; “what are you still doing here?” I was shocked, and I said “But I’m your Deputy Chief Press Secretary.” He said that was not what he was talking about. He then threw the paper at me and at that time I had less than six months to go to London for a heart surgery. He then said to me, “listen Lati, before you become anything at all you must remain alive, go and do that surgery.” He paid for the surgery, not only that, at that time, my children were in the university, my wife was a civil servant and he said that he understood my situation.

He made adequate plan for my family, while I went to London for the surgery. It was decided then that I couldn’t continue with the work. After my God, it is Tinubu. I have not seen him for two to three years now, but I will cut my wrist for him. That is the kind of generous man that he is, I can give you a catalogue of people that have benefitted from his generousity. Even people he didn’t know, we worked for him and we know how he works, including the people who now abuse him day and night, we know them, but he is somebody that does something for you and he has forgotten already because he is wired that way. His kind of generousity is uncommon, he doesn’t relate with people based on religion, sex, ethnicity or whatever.

Looking at Nigeria, do you think Tinubu can fix the myriad of problems that we have in our public sector?

We must all acknowledge and accept the fact that we have problems. But the problems didn’t start yesterday, and solving the problems would be herculean. Who is the man who has the ability and capability, undoubtedly, it is Tinubu. If you look at his records as Lagos State Governor, you can see what he did. Don’t forget that he was a senator before he became Governor and his records are there in the senate. History would not forget him in the senate. Let us just look at the example of his being Governor of Lagos State. You remember that for so many years, former president Olusegun Obasanjo denied him the legitimate funds of Lagos State. How did he survive, yet he was paying salaries, he wasn’t lacking in infrastructural development, rather he was moving forward and the new Lagos you see today is the result of his forward-looking ability.

He looked beyond his nose and he knew what to do. Look at the way he claimed the Bar Beach, look at how he increased the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state. Look at the way he planned the infrastructural development of the state, which they still follow today. What he did at that time in the blueprint is what the successive governors of Lagos State have been building upon. Do you want to talk about his ability to fish out people, who are egg heads? Are you talking about former governors Babatunde Raji Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode or even Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He looks at everybody around him, he doesn’t operate on a ‘me, me, me,’ basis. He operates on ‘us, us, us,’ basis for the greatest good of the people. That is why it is only a Tinubu, looking at his antecedents, who can fix the myriad of problems we have. Don’t forget that this man is an accountant of repute, he went to the best schools, he worked in the most challenging environment.

When I first met him, he was the treasurer of Mobil Oil. I don’t think there is any Nigerian, who held that position as successfully as he did. He was so good that a multinational company said they go and do politics, but in case you want to come back, we will leave your office open. That tells you that he is made of a special breed by God. So, why would you waste him. He is the man God has sent to us to save us from where we have found ourselves. The problems we have in Nigeria today; be it political, economical, or social have been there for a long time and we need somebody, who is selfless, capable, knowledgeable, who is ready-made for that job and I think Tinubu is the man sent by God to take us away from the hole.

The 2023 General Elections are just few weeks to go, what advice do you have for Nigerians?

I worked as a reporter before fate took me to the position of Deputy Chief Press Secretary, where I retired and I worked with many governors. I worked with Raji Rasaki, Mike Ahigbe, the late Commodore Mudashiru and I have seen that in all of these, they were all great men. But what we are saying about Tinubu is the ability to see tomorrow and plan for it. What we need now is the ability to handle the problems of Nigeria. That is why Nigerians must forget about ethnicity, religion, and even his age and background based on his antecedents and let him do the job.

I want to leave a Nigeria that my grandchildren would be proud of. As we speak today, I cannot sleep with my two eyes closed with my grandchildren roaming the streets of Nigeria. Look at what is happening in the South East, the north, and even in the South West, Tinubu has a blueprint for all these things, let us give him that chance and support him.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...