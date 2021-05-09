Metro & Crime

Nigeria must remain one, my husband fought for the unity and peace – Prof. Lar

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

Former Nigeria’s Ambassador  to Netherlands and wife of the Pioneer National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), late Chief Solomon Lar, Professor Mary Lar has called on all those in leadership authority to ensure that Nigeria remains one.

She said if her late husband was to be alive he wouldn’t have been sad with the present challenges of insecurity in the country.
Prof. Lar stated this on Sunday at COCIN Headquarters Church during her Thanksgiving service of 86 years of God’s faithfulness on her life.
She challenge Nigerian leaders to emulate her husband who fought for the unity and peace of Nigeria.
“My husband was a true Nigerian who had the fear of God, fought for the Unity of Nigeria and he embraced all that came his way, if my husband should return back to life now he will be sad with the present situation in the country today.
“Being a teacher throughout my life, I’m not happy with what is going on in the education sector, very sad as a mother to see that our education sector is collapsing due to insecurity. Why are they kidnapping children?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kano: Police rescue girl kept in solitary confinement for 10 years by parents

Posted on Author Reporter

  The police have rescued a 15-year old girl, Aisha Jibrin, from alleged 10-year solitary confinement by her parents in Darerawa Quarters of Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State. The police said Miss Jibrin was confined to the home of her parents without proper feeding and healthcare. The police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi […]
Metro & Crime

Businessman abducted after gun duel in Kano regains freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano A Kano businessman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Kalos, abducted after a gun duel between police and his kidnappers at his residence at Minjibir four days ago, has regained his freedom. But it was not known if any ransom was paid for his release An associate of Abdullahi’s said he just saw him […]
Metro & Crime

Man convicted for energy theft in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Magistrates’ Court 63 sitting in Hajj Camp, Kano yesterday convicted a resident of Janbulo, Mu’ammar Aliyu Getso, on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and energy theft. Getso was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the charges. The magistrate, Sakina Amina Yusuf, said the offence was punishable under Section 97, sub-section 286 of the Panel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica