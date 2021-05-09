Nigeria must remain one, my husband fought for the unity and peace – Prof. Lar

Former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Netherlands and wife of the Pioneer National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), late Chief Solomon Lar, Professor Mary Lar has called on all those in leadership authority to ensure that Nigeria remains one.

She said if her late husband was to be alive he wouldn’t have been sad with the present challenges of insecurity in the country.

Prof. Lar stated this on Sunday at COCIN Headquarters Church during her Thanksgiving service of 86 years of God’s faithfulness on her life.

She challenge Nigerian leaders to emulate her husband who fought for the unity and peace of Nigeria.

“My husband was a true Nigerian who had the fear of God, fought for the Unity of Nigeria and he embraced all that came his way, if my husband should return back to life now he will be sad with the present situation in the country today.

“Being a teacher throughout my life, I’m not happy with what is going on in the education sector, very sad as a mother to see that our education sector is collapsing due to insecurity. Why are they kidnapping children?”