Nigeria must return to 1963 Constitution if it wants to remain together – Uwaifo

Engineer Solomon Omorodion Uwaifo, Eisenhower Fellow, former area manager, North, Kaduna, with defunct Electricity Corporation of Nigeria (ECN) and renowned power sector expert, author, poet, dramatist and joint winner of the NLNG Prize for Literature in 2004, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his forthcoming literary work, problem with the power sector, politics and ways of resolving them. Excerpts…

What is the next project that you are working on currently in terms of your literary engagement?

My last project , which is actually still ongoing, with a temporary title but it looks as if it is going to be permanent, is called Edo in Theatre and it is going to have about four or five acts. It will contain a title called One Kingdom, One Monarch. It contains references of contemporary Edo and Edo in the past and it is currently being reviewed by Professor Dan Izevbaye; he is going to write the forward. I intend to release the book on my 90th birthday, which comes up in May next year. Professor Rotimi Fasan, the dean of the Faculty of Arts, Osun State University, is writing a book about me and by the grace of God we would release those two books on my birthday.

As a committed writer of Edo arts and cultural heritage, how do you view the controversy over who should have custodian right of Benin artifacts expected to be repatriated to Nigeria soon from Germany?

I think history is very clear on this issue. There is no doubt in those days when the palace want to commemorate any occasion it invites the bronze casters or artists to produce art pieces or statues that represent such occasions and then hand them over to the palace. So, the palace can lay claim so some of them but not as institutional property but as property of the people. Since the governor who is Benin and has sympathy towards the artworks and has said that he would build a world class museum and train the best hands to curate the pieces for the world to see I think that is the best thing that could have happened to us. But unfortunately, it resulted in public fight instead of something that could have taken place indoors.

But now with the Federal Government saying it is going to warehouse these artifacts, is that not a loss to Benin?

That is their stand now but who started it? It was the monarch who said in his statement that the Federal Government should take custody of them.

That means Benin is losing out, isn’t it?

Well, we may not. It is not that easy.

Do you foresee an upturn of the decision in the future? Definitely!

That is my opinion anyway. No reasonable government will do that. The release of the artifacts is usually between governments and not between governments and individuals. It is a duty that the Federal Government has to perform because when this thing took place in 1897 Nigeria was not in existence. We can’t now go back to 1897 because the world has transformed since then. Edo does not belong to itself but to a state government, which is sub-national. A sub-national can’t deal with national. It is national to national and to that extent the Federal Government playing its role as the national government that represents our people does not make the Federal Government our people. I think when it is time to fight for it, it’s something that we can fight. I don’t even believe that we would fight it because no reasonable government would fight that. In any event we are not saying that we are going to keep it in our houses.

How do you see the issue of incessant increase of electricity tariff by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)?

The issue of electricity is tied unfortunately with the history of Nigeria. I have always made the point that there is generational problem in Nigeria; there are transmission and distribution problems. These three are linked together but it started from distribution and if it started from distribution and that problem that started from distribution has not been solved in distribution, it doesn’t matter what you do with generation and transmission. Distribution problems are very well known to the clear headed and if you can tackle them then that is it.

If you want to do something on the secondary distribution you switch off the entire primary distribution.

Why can’t you switch off just the secondary distribution and do the work that you want to do?

There are things to get that done but you don’t buy them. You don’t install them. If there is no power to my house today for hours it should reflect on what you earn at the month because I didn’t use electricity. Take it that everything is working well but they supply my house in such a way that many houses can easily by-pass meters. I wrote about this when I was working in the then ECN in 1969. People are only interested in the money that they can put in their pockets. So until people are ready to listen, until you have a government that is ready to listen…

Where we are now, we now have Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and we now have discos and NERC is supposed to regulate the industry. But how do you go and bring professors who know nothing about the practice of the sector to head NERC?

Why should professors, who have morals, accept positions they know that they cannot handle? What you are regulating is nonsense because you don’t know what to do. You teach engineering in the university, the classroom thing you do is different from what the engineer does when he goes round. A proper engineer knows the people, he uses the rudiments of engineering to look at how he can serve the people around well. But a professor who has never done it will not even know what is going on there. Then you now hire him to be the regulator because he is a professor. Is there anything more idiotic than that?

But is there is a justification for the increase in tariff?

That is something that one has to analyse to be able to say, yes, there is justification, or not. Everything that we need for our electricity; generating, transmitting and distribution, come from overseas and you have to buy it with dollars or pounds. So, the foreign exchange situation puts a lot of burden on the sector. The naira has been so bastardised that it is now a useless currency. That accounts for a lot of problems. Unfortunately, we have moved so far backward. It is impossible to imagine that in the 1970s we were manufacturing so many different things in this country. But now we manufacture nothing, absolutely nothing. We buy everything and what we have in this country is just what we call import substitution industry. Even the durable things, none of them is made here. When you have to buy everything that is imported, your life is ruined. Even the petroleum that you use is refined outside, and sold back to you.

Is there any hope or redemption in sight?

I don’t see any hope, to be honest. My opinion is that if after 60 years of independence, this is where we are, we’ve gone as far back as this then there is no hope.

Are all of these a leadership problem?

Well, I supposed you might say it is a leadership problem. But how do you get that kind of leader in a country where every ethnic group thinks is better than the other? Do you think that anyone today can come forth to say he wants to provide that leadership? They don’t want honest, decent people but they want those who will share, who are ready to corrupt the institution and share with them. To some extent it is leadership but how do you develop that leadership in a heterogeneous society that really cannot mix? Whether you like it or not this country is a religious economy, it is not a knowledge – based economy. It is not that sophisticated.

What is the way forward then?

First of all, you have one very thorny issue that must be resolved if you want to remain as a country, maybe two. First of all, the 1999 constitution certainly has to go. Bring back the 1960 Independence Constitution, it was amended in 1963. Bring that back because it allowed the regions to develop as they want. That is the basic thing because I don’t think this country will continue to be together if that is not done. Then the second thing, political financing has to be resolved. General Ibrahim Babangida solved that problem because the late Professor Omo Omoruyi advised him correctly. If you allow individuals to finance politics then you must have godfathers and once you have godfathers it is like you are running a public limited company (Plc). It must have its dividends. If you have a Plc then you have a chairman, managing director, and major shareholders. These people are the real owners of that Plc and by extension they are the owners of the country’s government. Until everybody can stand up to say this is my party then you are not going anywhere. That is a major issue that we need to resolve, and it was because Babangida was able to resolve it that is why we are saying we had the best election in 1992. We all talk about it but we don’t ever want to go back to the reason why we had that. The moment somebody becomes the financier of a party that financier wants to become the president because he wants to get his money back.

