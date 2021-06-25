Nigeria must sell assets, cut costs, to end borrowing –Akabueze

The Director-General of the Nigeria Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, has said the only way for the country to end the ongoing borrowing spree is to sell some of its assets and cut cost of governance. This is even as he noted that Nigeria has had an age-long revenue problem, which has been worsened by COVID-19. Speaking on a live TV programme monitored by our correspondent, Akabueze said with the revenue shortfall, the country had been borrowing to sustain the economy, which many Nigerians are not comfortable with.

“You can’t be asset-rich and cash-poor only to resort to borrowing. We must, at this point, seriously begin to look at the options of generating revenue by cutting costs and selling assets that we don’t really need, assets that are not core to our systems as a nation and which we know we can do without and generate some cash, even if that actually is reinvested in creating new forms of assets,” he said. The DG noted that the country’s perennial cash crunch was worsened by the 2016 recession and COVID- 19 outbreak in 2020.

“The economy went into recession in 2016 and in the absence of revenue, we resorted to borrowing. And thankfully we got out of the recession and we launched the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). “But while we’re still in the recovery phase before we could actually get significantly high growth, COVID-19 came and it basically took us back. And so each of these incidents meant that your capacity to generate revenues was diminished. “When COVID hit, it took away your revenuegenerating capacity, it left you with a health problem. You’re not going to run over and say to your citizens, ‘sorry, we don’t have money so you can all go and die.’

“So, the government had to come up with a N500 billion COVID intervention fund. This was not part of what we planned to spend in 2020. So, what started as a health crisis very quickly snowballed into a major economic crisis, only comparable to what the world witnessed back in 1929-1930, the Great Depression. “However, having said that, yes, the recession, COVID-19 compounded our problem, but the truth is that we had had what you might describe as a systemic revenue; this revenue challenge has been with us for a long time. “We just haven’t dealt with it as we should. We haven’t focused enough in the times when we should focus on taxation, we haven’t focused enough in optimising our assets, so today, we find ourselves asset-rich and cash-poor,” he said.

