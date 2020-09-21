Nigeria: Myth, reality of failed state status

Obasanjo’s verdict on Buhari govt prompts call for national dialogue

Felix Nwaneri reports on the raging debate over claims by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that Nigeria has joined the ranks of a failed states under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has achieved feats that a few Nigerians could boast of. A former military ruler, who later became democratically elected president.

However, unlike his compatriots, Obasanjo has not only remained a statesman, but he is equally an activist given his interventions on national issues To the former head of state and president, what matters most is the overall national interest and the strand runs through all his discussions.

This, perhaps, explains why many insist that he is one man who understands the psyche of most Nigerians as well as the nation’s politics though his detractors have continued to conjure all sorts of conceivable hubris to denigrate him.

In 1979, Obasanjo became the first military leader to voluntarily transfer power to a civilian government in Nigeria, having succeeded General Murtala Muhammed in 1976 after a botched coup. This epochal event marked a watershed in the evolution of democratic governance in the country as it ushered in the Second Republic. It was, however, the other side of life for the Ogun State born retired Army general in 1995, when the then Head of State, late General Sani Abacha, slammed a phony coup plot charge on him. Obasanjo was found guilty and jailed.

Out of jail in June 1998, Obasanjo quickly published a book: ‘Guide to Effective Prayer, The Animal Called Man (1999) and Women of Virtue (1999). Later in 2002, he also published his memoirs titled: “Sermons from Prison.”

His prison experience has been likened to that of former South African president, Nelson Mandela. Like Mandela, Obasanjo stands out for being jailed unjustly, but was rescued by divine providence. To cap his story, he was elected as president under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 1999.

The fight against corruption was a major priority for him, leading to the establishment of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the strengthening of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

These agencies championed the prosecution and conviction of some high profile public servants and politicians over alleged corruption. His administration also attracted some of the best technocrats of Nigerian extraction, scattered across the globe to return to their fatherland and contribute to nation building.

When he left office in 2007, Nigeria’s economy had grown from three to six per cent, while foreign reserve, which was only $2 billion, when he came into office, rose to $43 billion. He also secured $18 billion debt pardons from the Paris and London clubs and paid off another $18 billion to get the nation free of debt.

Another major achievement was the telecommunications deregulation and liberalization policy, which ushered in an era of unprecedented mobile phone communications, easy ICT access and associated investment and business activities with huge employment opportunities in the telecommunications sector. Little wonder, many have over time described Obasanjo as the father of modern Nigeria. Perhaps, it is against this backdrop that the former military and civilian leader remains one of the most sought after politicians among his peers.

Since he left office in 2007 and retired to his Abeokuta Hill Top Mansion in Ogun State, the complex has remained a Mecca of some sort as members of the political class from across the country regularly pay visit to consult him and there is no doubt that he is known for his bluntness on national issues. Such visit got to a height ahead of the 2015 general elections.

To the consternation of most Nigerians, both the then ruling and opposition political parties – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), respectively met Obasanjo on several occasions to seek his endorsements of their respective presidential candidates – then President Goodluck Jonathan and former Head of State, Maj. General Muhammadu Buhari (now president).

Even the former president’s known political foes had to overlook their political differences to consult him. But, after much political horse trading, it was the APC that secured Obasanjo’s endorsement for its candidate. Obasanjo was not alone in the belief that Buhari will turn things around. Other Nigerians, who ushered in the APC-led Federal Government on May 29, 2015 after 16 years unbroken rule by the PDP with high hope, equally expressed such optimism.

However, as the euphoria started waning over the party’s inability to deliver its campaign promises and frustration set in, the camaraderie spirit between the duo crashed like a pack of cards.

The former president has since then continued to take swipes at Buhari’s leadership style.

Is Obasanjo a moral compass?

While some analysts observe that it is worrisome that an expresident, who has unfettered access to the Presidential Villa, has continued to go public with his admonitions of his successors unlike what obtains in other climes, others say they were not surprised about Obasanjo’s actions given his kind of politics.

It was reasoned that given the way Obasanjo sees himself as the nation’s moral compass, nothing less of such criticisms is expected from him.

The questions against these backdrops are: Shouldn’t the former president convey his suggestions and advice to President Buhari through normal channels? Are there substances in some of the issues he raised?

Is Obasanjo not grandstanding by opening up in public even if he feels that his advices are not being taken by the present government? Those who are not surprised over the former president’s actions cited the running battle he had with former President Goodluck Jonathan, when their relationship went sour.

Obasanjo had single handedly picked Yar‘Adua and Jonathan as presidential and vice presidential candidates of the PDP in 2007, even when they never showed interest for the respective positions.

However, Jonathan made what some analysts described as “political blunder,” when after succeeding Yar’Adua, he felt he could do without his benefactor. The ensuing battle led to his ouster in the 2015 elections. Obasanjo’s salvo that jolted the immediate past president was his December 2013 letter, titled: “Before it is too late.” He raised sundry issues, which bordered on the cohesion and unity as well as the corporate existence of the Nigerian nation in the 18- page memo.

The former president did not stop at that. The last straw that broke the camel’s back was quitting politics and consequent public destruction of his PDP membership card. Renouncing his membership of the party, Obasanjo said: “From today on in the presence of all us and with your support, I am not going to be in any political party in Nigeria. I am no more a politician but a statesman both internally and externally.”

While the Buhari-led presidency tactfully avoided engaging Obasanjo in a verbal war in the early years of the administration, for the former president, it was a fight to finish.

He seizes every opportunity that comes his way not only to bash the President. He even drummed it on Nigerians not to re-elect Buhari in 2019. In a 13-page statement in January 2018, Obasanjo blasted Buhari and advised him not to seek re-election. In the special press statement titled, “The Way Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement” Obasanjo said Buhari has performed far below expectation and should honourably join the league of the country’s former leaders. He added that Buhari should not toy with the patience of Nigerians, but should in a dignify way dismount from the seat of power.

“President Buhari needs a dignified and honourable dismount from the horse. He needs to have time to reflect, refurbish physically and recoup and after appropriate rest, once again, join the stock of Nigerian leaders whose experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the sideline for the good of the country. His place in history is already assured.

Without impaired health and strain of age, running the affairs of Nigeria is a 25/7 affair, not 24/7,” he wrote. Though the President’s media handlers initially declined to respond to the letter, the presidency avoided tantrums, when it later responded through the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The minister said it was possible that Obasanjo had been so busy that he could not keep track of the progress recorded by the Buhari administration.

On whether or not Buhari should run for another term, the minister said: “We believe this issue is a distraction for the president at this time. This is because Mr. President spends every waking hours tackling the enormous challenges facing the nation, most of which were bequeathed to his administration by successive past administrations.”

The failed state verdict

Even after Buhari defeated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who had Obasanjo’s backing in the 2019 presidential election to secure a second term, the former president has not given up on criticisms of the APCled Federal Government.

This is Against predictions by bookmakers that Buhari’s victorywill not only bring an end to Obasanjo’s political future but equally silence him as politics is not just exciting as war, but quite dangerous as well, particular for the vanquished, the former president has not given up on his criticisms of the APC-led Federal Government. The latest of such reproaches is his recent declaration that Nigeria is drifting towards a failed state under Buhari.

The former president, who stated this at an interactive session with some socio-cultural groups in Abuja penultimate Friday, accused Buhari’s administration of mismanaging the country’s socioeconomic development.

His words: “Today, Nigeria is fast drifting to a failed and badly divided state, economically our country is becoming a basket case and poverty capital of the world, and socially, we are firming up as an unwholesome and insecure country. These manifestations are the products of recent mismanagement of diversity and socio-economic development of our country.

“Old fault lines that were disappearing have opened up in greater fissures and with drums of hatred, disintegration and separation and accompanying choruses being heard loud and clear almost everywhere, it would appear that anybody not dancing to the drum beat nor joining in chorus singing would be earmarked as ethnically unpatriotic or enemy of its tribe or geographical area.

“In short, the country is fast moving to the precipice. But happily, I observed that the five socio-cultural political groups gathered here have been getting together to find common ground, areas of agreement or accord for moving Nigeria away from tipping over.

“Before continuing, let me say that we must remind those who are beating the drums of disintegration and singing choruses of bitterness, anger and separation that if even Nigeria is broken up, the separated parts will still be neighbours.

And they will have to find accommodation as neighbours or they will be ever at war. And those who prevent justice to be done invite violence to reign.” On the way forward, Obasanjo called for a national dialogue as according to him, one of the major problems in the past was how people keep old prejudices and biases.

He added that if Nigerians are ready to live together in understanding, the country can deal with internal issues of terrorism, organised crimes, banditry, kidnapping, human trafficking, drug, money laundering and corruption.

Jega, Onaiyekan, Agwai corroborates ex-president

Interestingly, Obasanjo seems not to be alone over his observations on the state of the nation. Few days after he made the scary remarks, the Nigerian Working Group on Peace-building and Governance followed suit by asking President Buhari to initiate dialogue at the national and sub-national levels to address the country’s security challenges.

The group, in a statement signed by a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega; ex-Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Archbishop John Onaiyekan; a former Chief of Army Staff, General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd) and the chief Executive Officer of Murtala Muhammed Foundation, Aisha Mohammed-Oyebode, among others, said Nigeria is rapidly approaching a tipping point, adding that there is an urgent need for Buhari and governors of the various states to commence a dialogue process to address the rising insecurity in the country.

The statement read in part: “Nigeria, like the rest of the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic. However, citizens in Nigeria are facing double the suffering because they also have to contend with rising insecurity and violence across the country,” the statement read. “The Nigerian government must immediately address the rising insecurity if it is to succeed in the fight against the pandemic.

A recent USIP-commissioned survey in Nigeria found new linkages between COVID-19, instability, and conflict. “In particular, the survey found that victims of recent violence are less likely to trust the government’s coronavirus response measures compared to those who have not experienced violence.”

Recommending that the National Council of State initiate a dialogue process at the national level, while the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) ensure it reaches the grassroots, the group said: “A government strategy to address the coronavirus pandemic without sustainable strategies to also confront rising insecurity and violence poses a significant threat to the democratic development of our country, and could potentially undermine the government’s efforts to address the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria now, and in the future.”

It added: “Kidnapping for ransom is an acute concern across Nigeria. The North-East is witnessing a resurgence in Boko Haram activity, and thousands of people are internally displaced by banditry across rural communities in the North-West.

Criminality in rural areas further complicates the situation by undermining food security, as many farmers have been unable to go to their farms for months for fear of losing their lives.”

Presidency labels Obasanjo ‘Divider-in-Chief’

Firing back at Obasanjo, the presidency through a a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the former leader had become a divisive figure and consequently described him as the country’s “Divider-in-Chief.” the statement read: “In his most recent statement, former President Olusegun Obasanjo attempts to divide the nation, while President Muhammadu Buhari continues to promote nation building and the unity of Nigeria.

The difference is clear. From the lofty heights of Commanderin- Chief, General Obasanjo has descended to the lowly level of Divider-in-Chief (to adapt the coinage of time). “It’s a known fact that the withdrawal of subsidies had been on the wish list of the Obasanjo-led PDP. They failed in achieving these measures because, one, there was a shared greed.

They plundered the treasury as much as anyone could in the name of either subsidy or waiver with reckless impunity. “Two, is to say it takes courage and rare statesmanship on the part of a leader to do as President Buhari to shun populism and seek the best interest of the people and the state, providing the kind of reform and development that Nigeria urgently needs. “Nigeria, which other nations had mocked and ridiculed for so many things that were wrong is today progressing at a pace reflecting its size and potential.

“With so much to show and many more coming, it is little surprise that President Buhari would be the object of envy and harsh unfair challenges by politicians who failed to deliver, but continue to nurse ambitions of delighting the audience long after their curtain has been drawn.”

Soyinka disagrees with govt Joining the debate on the state of the nation, Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, said Nigeria is not just a failing state, but a crumbling edifice and a contraption teetering on the very edge of total collapse. Soyinka said that even though he had never been a fan of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, his recent remarks on the state of the nation were an accurate reading of the situation of things in the country.

He added that even when Obasanjo and other past leaders were complicit in the deteriorating condition of Nigeria, his serial warnings in recent years cannot be ignored if the country must be rescued from total collapse. His submission was contained in a statement titled: “Between ‘Dividers-in-chief and Dividers-in-law.”

His words: “I am notoriously no fan of Olusegun Obasanjo, general, twice former president and co-architect with other past leaders of the crumbling edifice that is still generously called Nigeria. I have no reasons to change my stance on his record. Nonetheless, I embrace the responsibility of calling attention to any accurate reading of this nation from whatever source, as a contraption teetering on the very edge of total collapse.

“We are close to extinction as a viable comity of peoples, supposedly bound together under an equitable set of protocols of cohabitation, capable of producing its own means of existence, and devoid of a culture of sectarian privilege and will to dominate.” Soyinka, who raised series of posers about recent happenings in Nigeria, accused President Buhari and his government of failing to address the most critical challenges agitating the minds of the populace.

He said: “The nation is divided as never before, and this ripping division has taken place under the policies and conduct of none other than President Buhari – does that claim belong in the realms of speculation?

Does anyone deny that it was this president who went to sleep while communities were consistently ravaged by cattle marauders, were raped and displaced in their thousands and turned into beggars all over the landscape?”

Indicators of a failed state

While the brickbat between the various camps over whether Nigeria is a failed state or not rages, the big poser is: What are the indicators of a failed state to justify or disprove Obasanjo’s claim.

According to Washington, DC, United State (U.S.) based think tank, Fund for Peace, the indicators are security apparatus, factionalized elites, group grievance, economic decline and poverty, uneven economic development, human flight and brain drain, state legitimacy, public services, human rights and rule of law, demographic pressures, refugees and internally displaced persons as well as external intervention.

Given these indicators, the questions are: Was Obasanjo right to label Nigeria a failed state? Can the Federal Government dismiss most of the indicators even as it would be recalled that the 2019 Fragile States Index ranked Nigeria as the 14th most fragile state in the world and the ninth in Africa.

According to the report, Yemen is the most failed state, followed closely by Somalia. It ranked 178 countries across 12 indicators of the risks and vulnerabilities faced by individual nations.

Out of the 15 most failed nations, 10 are African countries. These include Somalia (second), South Sudan (third), Democratic Republic of Congo (fifth), Central Africa Republic (sixth), Chad (seventh), Sudan (eighth), Zimbabwe (10th), Guinea (11th), Nigeria (14th) and Burundi (15th).

Okorie disagrees with Obasanjo, others

But a chieftain of apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and chieftain of the APC, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who spoke on the issue, told New Telegraph that if situated in prosper perspective, Nigeria is far from being a failed state. His words: “In all seriousness, Nigeria could not be said to be a failed state. If you put the situation into proper perspective, you will agree with me that President Buhari deserves kudos as he came to power at a time the price of the major source of revenue to the county, oil, plummeted to an all-time low and as a result reducing the revenue level to a point that we thought that we will never come out of recession.

But Buhari being somebody who is prudent with resources, we were able to come out of that recession with such speed that was unexpected. “While that was being battled, we ran into the coronavirus pandemic that is worldwide and has brought world’s economy to its knees. In the face of all these, we have president who has an attitude different from those before him, especially since 1999.

He never jettisoned projects of his predecessors rather he embraced projects initiated by his predecessors that were designed for public good. “At times I wonder would have become of this country if we had continued with the PDP given what transpired between 1999 and 2015 the party was in power. It will only take a man with the political will like President Buhari to remove subsidy on petrol as painful as it is and nobody can say that his government has failed because of that.

“If you look at the man (Obasanjo), who is talking about failed state, you will find out that he failed to make any mark during the eight years he was president. If he had laid a solid economic foundation, we would have been building on it.

Meanwhile, the security situation, which Obasanjo and others, who share his view are relying on to describe Nigeria as a failed state is enough given the country’s size.

“However, I will wish that more is done in that regards. To this end, I want the President to display that some political will he had done in some areas by pushing for state police because community policing without state police is almost like grandstanding.

Although it is a political issue because it involves constitutional adjustment if not amendment, but I can tell you that the moment he is able to muster that political will to push for state police, more than 80 per cent of our security issues would be solved. No doubt, most Nigerians will rather agree that the problem with the country is poor leadership than accept the status of a failed state, but it is indisputable that Africa’s most populous nation is wobbling as insecurity prevails across its landscape.

For instance, earlier territorial gains made by the military against insurgents in the north eastern part of the country have been lost; bandits and cattle rustlers roam the North-West; there have been persistent bloody clashes between farmers and herders in the North Central, while kidnapping seems to be the order of the day in the South-West, South- South and South-East.

The scary security situation has prompted some geopolitical zones to opt for self-help by establishing security outfits as the state has failed to perform its core function of protecting its citizens, a development, some say is a road Agwai Okorie to balkanization.

