Nigeria near state of anarchy, say Church leaders, ministers

Church leaders and ministers in the five arms of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have raised the alarm over sociopolitical challenges facing the country, saying that the country needs prayers now more than ever before.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin during a one-day annual conference of the Church Leaders and Ministers Fellowship of Nigeria, the Chairman of the group, Pastor Abel Aiyedogbon, said that the country is now near the state of anarchy.

“As church leaders and ministers, we cannot stop praying for our country, Nigeria, because we need prayers more than ever before. However, we hasten to add that we are in near state of anarchy. Leaders display wealth to the chagrin of the masses.

“There are crises all over and it has been said and argued that Nigeria is a victim of contradiction because of faulty political structure producing poor governance and brazen corruption. All the crises being experienced, if not resolved as quickly as possible can degenerate into big problems,” he said.

The group, comprising more than 500 church leaders, also called for transparency and accountability from those entrusted with governance in the country, saying that there should be balance in appointments into key positions such that all the six geopolitical zones are equitably represented.

Speaking on the theme for the one-day conference, “The Church In The Post COVID World”, Pastor Aiyedogbon said that the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed the poor state of the health sector in Nigeria.

The group, therefore, called for a step change to allow for development of the nation’s health sector “to cope with challenges that we see everyday in which our political leaders shy away from”.

The clerics also appealed to ASUU and the Federal Government to find amicable solutions to all the problems associated with ongoing strike action by the nation’s university lecturers so that students can return to school.

