Nigeria needs $15bn yearly to finance infrastructure deficit

Nigeria needs $15 billion annually over the next five to six years to finance its infrastructure deficit, Mr.Adekunle Oyinloye, Managing Director, Sifax Shipping Company Limited and former CEO, The Infrastructure Bank Plc has said.

Oyinloye, who stated this yesterday in a paper he presented at the 24th Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers tagged, ‘Infrastructure and Deficit Funding Bridging the Gap via the Nigerian capital market said Nigeria’s infrastructure sector was grossly underdeveloped, and this has limited access to social services and significantly increased cost of production and trade.

He noted that at present, the value of Nigeria’s infrastructure was about 35 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), very low in comparison with 70 per cent for economies of same size, and public infrastructure expenditure as a percentage of GDP is at 3.5 per cent.

“Infrastructure financing cannot be met through public resources alone as it will be crippling to the economy in the era of fiscal constraints. With the estimate that the country needs to fund about 18 per cent of its GDP on infrastructural development, it is important to start to look for alternative sources of financing to bridge the deficit.

“This financing is expected to come from local project sponsors , international project sponsors, local banks, international banks, local institutional Investors, international Institutional Investors and multilateral finance organizations,” he said.

Oyinloye noted that the market should be positioned to play a more significant role in infrastructure development with far reaching reforms in the financial sector, adding that bond issuances encouraged, and foster good regulatory environment to protect investors.

“The government cannot be the sole provider of infrastructure projects. The regulators should restructure the capital markets to foster private partnerships to contribute towards the country’s development through funds mobilisation

“As most of infrastructure projects will have cash flows projected in local currency, the risk of fluctuation of the exchange rate impairing the ability to meet FX debt service rate should be mitigated. The monetary authorities should put in place proper coverage to isolate currency risk from operational risks.

“The traditional products have proven incapable deepening the market let alone increasing its size. Operators must now put on their thinking caps to evolve products that fully tap into the huge opportunities offer by Infrastructure funding gaps,” Oyinloye said.

He said that Nigerian capital market authorities were making quiet progress in their efforts to build the market’s infrastructure and the regulatory framework that supports a well-functioning financial system.

“Institutional investors are increasingly realizing advantages of infrastructure investments to balance and diversify their portfolios, it is imperative for all players in the Nigerian market both public and private to work together towards a stable economic environment and safe and productive playing field for FDIs and FPIs.

“The development of Nigeria’s capital market will hardly follow a linear path, and therefore sequencing of policies aimed at reform and productivity is consequential as well as regulatory reforms.

“The strategic imperative is to develop frameworks that fit Nigeria’s circumstances; I dare say a deliberate recalibration of exiting Pension Fund may unlock the full potentials of our earlier Reforms,” he noted.

Like this: Like Loading...