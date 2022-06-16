Nigeria needs 31% growth rate to bridge financial inclusion gap

To achieve its 95 per cent target of financial inclusion by 2024, Nigeria needs to work on additional 31 per cent growth rate within two years. Stakeholders have been urged to leverage on the emerging technology to drive the needed financial inclusion. Currently, the country’s financial inclusion is put at 64 per cent of the population. Going by the current population of 206.1 million according to the World Bank, approximately 74.2 million Nigerians are not using banking service.

This figure represents 36 per cent of the total population. It means that the banking sector would need to capture additional 63.89 million Nigerians with its services to attain the 95 per cent financial inclusion rate by 2024 set by the Central Bank of Nigeria. As part of the commitment to further enhance the level of financial inclusion in Nigeria and inclusive economic growth, the CBN Financial Inclusion Steering Committee, in its five-year strategy (2019—2024) set a target of 95 per cent financial inclusion rate by 2024. As of January 2021, about 40 per cent of the Nigerian population aged 15 years and older reported to have an account with a financial institution, Nigeria had 79.3 million active bank accounts in 2019. The achievement in the financial system has been linked to the development of information technology.

Experts believed that fintech ecosystem, which is largely comprised of businesses focused on mobile payments, digital banking, merchant solutions and personal finance, is in the position to bridge the financial gap in the country. Financial technology and digital banking are increasingly opening innovative avenues of distributing and delivering financial services. Sensing the opportunity of the emerging technology, CBN has just introduced the use of USSD code, collaborating with the telecoms stakeholders to boost financial inclusion, especially in rural areas, to facilitate transactions. As part off its effort to push the financial inclusion, the Nige-rian Communications Commission (NCC) has licensed telecoms companies to establish Payment Service Banks (PSB), including MTN (Momo PSB) and Airtel (SmartCash PSB).

This increases the number of telcos operating PSBs to four, with Moneymaster PSB, a subsidiary of Globacom and 9PSB, a subsidiary of 9mobile, already in existence. Across the world, great strides have been made towards financial inclusion as 1.2 billion adults worldwide are said to have access to an account between 2011 and 2017. As of 2017, 69 per cent of the world’s adults had an account. Digital financial services, including those involving the use of mobile phones, have now been launched in over 80 countries, with some reaching significant scale. As a result, millions of formerly excluded and underserved poor customers are moving from exclusively cash-based transactions to formal financial services using a mobile phone or other digital technology to access these services.

However, close to one-third of adults – 1.7 billion – were still unbanked in 2017 according to the latest Findex data (2021 data forthcoming). About half of the unbanked people included women poor households in rural areas or out of the workforce. According to the World Bank, financial inclusion is on the rise globally. The 2017 Global Findex database indicates that between 2014 and 2017, the share of adults who have an account with a financial institution or through a mobile money service rose globally from 62 percent to 69 percent.

In developing economies, the share rose from 54 percent to 63 percent. Yet, women in developing economies remain 9 percentage points less likely than men to have a bank account. For Nigeria to achieve its target financial inclusion in 2024, the Head of Operations at OnePipe, a foremost fintech API Company, Yvonne Elaigwu, said it is imperative for the CBN to strengthen the fintech industry and create harmonious relationship between the traditional banks and the fintech. According to her, the impacts of telecoms sector has helped to facilitate the increase witnessed so far in the financial system. She said government has to strengthen the fintech and the partnership between the traditional banks and fintech to push the financial inclusion further. “The concept of Embedded Finance will take root and grow and shape the Nigerian financial space in a short time from now.

This would be evidenced in close partnerships between traditional banks, lenders and Backend as a Service (BaaS) companies to enable merchants and “regular” entities like the distributors, cooperative societies, farmers’ associations etc to provide financial services to the last mile customer. This would improve financial literacy and bank more customers. “The thinking is that the farmer who has been acquired by his association of farmers, would know to ask that entity for a loan to grow his farm. This entity knows him and his operations intimately enough to offer him this facility. The same can happen with the distributor who acquires his retailers and offers them banking services. What would now begin to happen is that last mile customers are becoming more banked, where they are now incentivised to save their funds within the banking system in order to create transaction trails that make them eligible for credit facilities to grow their businesses and take care of pressing needs.”

