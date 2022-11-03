‘Nigeria needs $800bn for 10yrs to fix infrastructure’

Economic experts in the nation’s infrastructure space, on Wednesday, stated that Nigeria needed an estimated $80billion in financial commitment annually over 10 years to fix its infrastructure deficit. Speaking at the national workshop of the Association of Business Editors in Nigeria (ABEN), themed: ‘Infrastructure Financing as Pathway to Sustainable Economic Development,’ leading infrastructure stakeholders in Dangote Group and the Lagos State Government among others, charged government at all levels to partner the private sector to fix the ailing infrastructure by aiding business growth and economic development. While speaking on the topic, a former acting Managing Director/CEO, Bank of Industry (BoI), Dr Waheed Olagunju, stated that there could not be meaningful development without investment in infrastructure, which catalyses development in all sectors of the economy.

According to him, “Nigeria needs $80billion every year over the next 10 years to finance its infrastructure gap. And to address this, government must partner private sector to provide funding for key infrastructure projects.” Olagunju, who was also the chairman of the occasion, said, realising how critical infrastructure like road and rail transportation as well as maritime and aviation sectors are, the Federal Government through the National Development Plan (2021-2025) expected the transportation industry to generate 15 per cent of such funding, amounting to N52trillion of the over N300 trillion revenue target, into the economy, even as it expects 85 per cent of resources to come from the private sector through a Public Private Partnership(PPP). While making a case for inclusive growth and sustainable development, the former BoI boss said good ratings were critical to making Nigeria an investment hub, urging government to have an internationally acceptable standard and structure that financiers would be interested in to fund developmental projects in the country. “Nigeria must be an investment hub for investors. Let’s continue to market Nigeria an investment destination, ignore negative reporting that is negatively affecting the ratings of Nigeria as a country. “Rule of law must be right to build confidence in the system. Our laws and constitution should not be cumbersome, should be adaptive and avoid too much bureacracy that could distract investments.

“Infrastructure takes longer time between 20 to 30 years, hence, structures must be built around continuity of infrastructural projects, irrespective of who is in government,” he pointed out. In a presentation at the event, the Dangote Group, who are the co-sponsors of the workshop promised to play more critical roles in the years ahead toward supporting public private partnership that will lead to improving the nation’s infrastructure space.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...