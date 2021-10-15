Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria needs a competent, visionary leader, says Oluwaseyi

Posted on

Shosanya Babatunde Oluwaseyi is a musician who is very passionate about music education because of the value of music to the world. He’s also concerned about who will be Nigeria’s next president. And baring his mind on it, he said, “With profound humility and diligence to fellow Nigerians, it is not a recent news that the next Presidential election will be held on February 18, 2023. In searching for the next President of the country, it is pertinent for Nigerians to look inward and aggressively vote for the competent and visionary leader that has a futuristic plan and bring back the glory of our land and restore our unity…

“Nigerians deserve the best. We need a president that will have a strong vision for the country that will have the courage to make unpopular decisions, an effective president with a good character, integrity, communication skills and the ability to put their own times in the perspective of History. “As a citizenry we have a vital role to play in sustaining and building this country.

In addition, our leaders should begin to rethink and involve the youths in governance and decision making. Nigerians are among the most educated around the world. However, we do not have a good and visionary leader. Nigerians deserve to have a leader that will be God-fearing, understand human behavior and emotional intelligence…

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

