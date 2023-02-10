Nigeria needs a patriot as next president –Olokoba

Comrade Razaq Olokoba is the convener and national president of Campaign for Dignity in Governance (CDG). In this interview, he speaks on the 2023 general election and why the country should use the exercise to cement the synergy between the North and South for purposesß of true unity and political stability. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Now that the general election is almost at our doorsteps, what is your assessment of the state of the nation?

It is good for us as a people to constantly look at the state of things in our nation. The progress in our economy, how healthy is our polity, security, challenges in the health sector vis a vis COVID-19 and other sectors of our life. In doing so, we should not limit our assessment to what is only happening in Nigeria.

We must be universal in our analysis because there are challenges in the world today that Nigeria is not responsible for but which have become a global phenomenon. So, in whatever conclusion we want to draw, we must bear in mind that what we are going through in some aspects of our life, the rest of the world is also passing through challenges of similar nature. Coming from that angle, the political exercise is the foundation on which other aspects of our lives operate. The political class will go into governance and design policies that would affect our economy that will affect our environment, security and other aspects of our life. So, that is why in all our analyses, it is most appropriate, to begin with, the political angle. Right now, we have gotten to the critical political aspect of our life. This is the month of election and this is the month that we need to keep talking to each other, this is the month to keep looking at events in the country and our nation.

You keep emphasising on the election and synergy between the North and South. What exactly are you driving at?

The coming general election is an exercise we should use to create a synergy between the North and South. It is an election that we may no longer continue to push the excuse that Nigeria is diverse that informs our challenges. We have been diverse for how many years now, and this is the time to use our peculiarity as strength. The more we look at our differences, the more we understand ourselves the more and the more the relationship between us becomes more robust. We should no longer accept excuses for failure from anybody. The excuse that the North and South are different is no more acceptable. The people of the world, over 200 million of them are Nigerians as far as the rest of the world is concerned. So, the more you look at yourself as Hausa, Yoruba, or Igbo the more you tend to get people outside Nigeria confused. As far as we are concerned, we are all Nigerians. And that is why we must design a model that will keep promoting peace among ourselves. So, this election is a golden opportunity for us to do so. We must speak that language in this elec-tion. We must let the world know that we are politically mature and that we have come of age. We should let them know that we are the true giant of Africa.

Do you have pictures of the likely next president in mind?

Well, as we all know, it is no more news that President Muhammadu Buhari is going in less than four months’ time or so. The person that will take over from him should be a brilliant and patriotic democrat with a clearer understanding of society and the evolution of a nation. He should also understand that we are aware of where the power would swing to and should express that in a clear message. And that is why in my own estimation; the North/South arrangement is a perfect one. So, it is the synergy that we establish that will determine whether we are going to prosper between now and the next four years or not. It is the synergy that will determine the future of our children. It is the synergy that will make Nigeria transform from a country to a nation. It is also the synergy that will engender what is called Nigerian patriotism. When my fear is addressed, when my concern is addressed and when my understanding of what a nation should be is addressed. I will live in that country as a patriotic Nigerian. So, the state of the nation should be about synergy; I mean a synergy between the North and South.

What role has that got to play in the coming election?

It has got a lot to do with the coming election. Let me tell you, the coming election is like attaining independence for Nigeria. That does not however mean that we are being enslaved since 1999 till date, but it means the time we have recorded the highest political consciousness. If you look at the number of registered eligible voters, it is over a hundred million.

Whoever is responsible for that feat should be commended. Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, the government of the day, civil society, the media and Nigeri-ans should be commended. And as a result of that, we must not waste the efforts of over a hundred million Nigerians that have taken that decision.

That is where the question of synergy comes in again. We must understand that Nigeria is a nation of many identities. And the thinking and aspirations of these different people must be important to all of us. My affairs and aspirations as a Yoruba man must be important to the Ibo, to Hausa, and to Ijaw just as concerns, aspirations and demands of other people must also be important to other people of Nigeria. And the beginning of that aspiration is political power. So, political power must be spread across the nation and that is why every Nigerian that is responsible for the power shift arrangement in the country is a genuine democrat.

Every Nigerian that has seen the reason why power must shift from the north to the south or whichever the case may be is a nation builder. Every Nigerian that took the decision and was part of the decision to recognise the political spread to the west, east and south of Nigeria, should also be seen as a nation builder and someone who portends something good for the nation. So, by and large, the synergy is the synergy to allow power to move to the South. And coming down to the South, we must understand the existing model that has brought the country back to its feet without challenging the entity called Nigeria. We know what happened in the First Republic, and we know what happened in the Second Republic. The alliance now should be a model and should be accepted as a model of the North and Western alliance. The synergy we are talking about must translate into a power shift from the North to South. And that is the synergy I am talking about in a specific terms.

What is its possibility to work?

As I said earlier, the level of political awareness in the country today is very high. And as a political scientist, know that when you have consciousness of this nature, it is not likely for you to take a wrong decision. The most correct decision at the moment in Nigeria is the power shift. And in shifting that power, people must be politically guided to understand the people who have clear knowledge, capacity and experience to do it. I mean somebody who had demonstrated that capacity and understanding in the past. Such a person has led a smaller component part of Nigeria and succeeded, if given a bigger task like ruling the whole country, he would also succeed.

What does that insinuate?

Well, in the list of contestants today, for president, most of them are qualified but on top of them is Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). I want us to take the most correct decision. Among the first eleven in the North is where Atiku Abubakar belongs. Among the first eleven in the East is where Peter Obi belongs. And the foremost first eleven in the West is Bola Tinubu. And of all these people from the various regions, we have seen the clear sign that given the power, Tinubu will triumph and the country of our dream would be achieved. And the nomenclature given to Nigeria as the giant of Africa would be ascertained. And the seventh most populated country in the world, Nigeria has the population to use just as we are witnessing in India today as a leading light. And just as we are also witnessing in China today, as the third world economy in the world, Nigeria would also put the population into use to her advantage maximally. So, therefore, we would not become a burden to the rest of the world. Our nation would become one of the foremost countries in the world politically and economically.

What is your take on the ongoing campaigns that is heavily laced with hate speeches and character assassination despite the earlier warning against such behaviour?

Well, the people to be held responsible for that cannot be the political class only. The media take a chunk of the blame, political parties take a chunk of the blame, and the INEC takes a chunk of the blame while Nigerians also take most of the blame. Let me talk about the Nigerians first. You cannot be requesting from someone you want to come and succeed you to keep insulting and harassing the candidates of other people.

You cannot set out every day only for you to start saying the shape of one candidate is like this and the educational background of another candidate is like that. Remember these people you are referring to are tested people already. We have major fundamental issues in our country. If politicians who want to become president in the United State of America and the United Kingdom keep insulting themselves, we would not be bothered because there has been structure and template in place for them to speak on the manifestoes of their parties either as Democrats or as Republicans and either as Labour or Conservatives in Britain.

But in Nigeria, it appears we don’t appreciate the peculiar challenges ahead of us! We have not been able to establish a standing manifesto that would determine what kind of economic model we want to run, what kind of political model we want to run and what kind of direction we want our country to go ideologically. So, if you allow the candidates to do those things to themselves during their campaigns, we should hold ourselves responsible for it.

