News

Nigeria needs a unifier, peacemaker as Buhari’s successor – NYU

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), has said whomever would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari must be a unifier and peacemaker.

President of NYU, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, who addressed newsmen on Monday in Abuja, warned politicians, especially some state governors to tune down on divisive rhetoric that tend to leave the impression that the next general election is equal to a warfare between North and South.

While stressing that Nigerian Youths Union would not take kindly to leaders whose utterances were designed to divide rather than unite the country, he regretted the utterances of some state governors in recent times which have continued to heat up the polity, saying that unless such negative impressions were curtailed the 2023 general election may not produce pleasant outcomes.

Obasi reminded politicians that democracy emphasizes plurality of views, stressing that only in an atmosphere of understanding, patriotism and inclusion could the people feel free to exercise their franchise and enthrone patriotic leaders.

He said: “We have heard some high sounding rhetoric from some political leaders, especially state governors. The name-calling, threats and gloating about mischief capacity should not feature in our march to a better Nigeria.

“Nobody should think or behave in such a manner that suggests that he/she has monopoly of violence and mischief. Nigerian youths have resolved to be fully involved in the political activities leading to the 2023 General Elections as such we expect leaders to act with utmost sense of responsibility and decorum.”

Obasi, who recalled that NYU was formed by Nigerian youths to engender socio-political change in the country, stated that the regrets and lessons from the 2020 #EndSARS protest should inspire well-meaning young professionals to take active part of politics to change the ugly leadership narratives puling Nigeria down.

Obasi specifically urged the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to avoid anything that would further heat up the polity as they hold their all-important National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday March 15.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

