Nigeria needs accessible technology for financial inclusion –Mracajac

The Chief Executive Officer, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Branka Mracajac, has said the solution to bridge the financial exclusion in Nigeria was for the country to make available simple and accessible technology to its teeming population, especially the uneducated and the downtrodden.

Mracajac, who noted that 38 million Nigerian adults remain financially excluded, said the only way out is to provide simple technology to drive financial inclusion. According to Mracajac, strategic collaboration among stakeholders is pivotal to delivering the Central Bank of Nigeria’s vision for inclusion and moving the Nigerian economy from cashbased to cashless. She said: “As much as we are a bank focusing on our social objective to close financial exclusion gap in Nigeria, driven by simple and accessible technology, we are also creating innovative solutions in order to offer banking to Fintechs and other players in the market who need the services to provide seamless customer experience.”

Earlier, while addressing delegates and participants at the opening of the 22nd edition of the Digital PayExpo Conference and Exhibition, themed: “DeFi Africa: Beyond Hype, Understanding Use Cases for the Continent,” recently, Mracajac had said access to finance is key to drive economic growth and expansion, adding that there is need to increase financial inclusion for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to effectively grow and contribute to the economy.

And to provide this much needed access, she said there must be a concerted effort to provide them with the means of creating the income they need to be financially included. Mracajac, who spoke on “Financial Inclusion and The Prospect for Banking the Unbanked,” noted that the foundation for economic growth of countries and for the prosperity of the citizens of any nation is to achieve an inclusive society when it comes to access to financial services and products, and this can be achieved through digitisation.

She explained: “Statistics show that Nigeria, with 63 per cent, has the largest informal sector in Africa and micro, small, medium enterprises account for the majority of this. While 80 per cent of Nigeria’s employment comes from this informal sector, about 36 per cent (or 38 million) of Nigerian adults remain financially excluded. Mracajac stressed: “Much as this shows some improvements from the figures of 2018, it still leaves much to be covered to achieve the National Financial Inclusion Strategy targets.” Citing financial literacy and industry collaboration as fundamental factors to driving economic values and closing the inclusion gap, she noted that across the world, the most challenging countries to drive financial inclusion are countries where there is no motivation to be included in the ecosystem. “What that means is that the people are not thinking about joining the financial or formal economic segment as they have no need to either apply for a mortgage or for a loan to buy a car.

We need to change the game for the needle to move in the drive to include every Nigerian financially.” Commenting on the contributions of the various industry stakeholders in driving value and impact in the payment service sector, the Chief Executive Officer, Intermarc Consulting and convener of the Digital PayExpo, Adeyinka Adeyemi, said the stakeholders had gathered to assess the successes made so far by in accelerating financial inclusion and project the future of the industry. Adeyemi said: “We are seeing the impacts that the banks, PSBs, Fintechs are making in driving traction to bring onboard into the financial ecosystem, people at the bottom of the pyramid who lack access to finance. However, because the market is ever-changing and technology is dynamic, there is a need to prospect what is next and how we can change the current narrative.”

 

