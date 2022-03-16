Nigeria needs Akeredolu’s kind of leadership, says Methodist Prelate

The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu-Uche, yesterday said that Nigeria needs a courageous and sincere leadership as exemplified by Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. The Prelate, who described Akeredolu as a defender of his people, saluted his passion for the country and her unity. Kanu-Uche spoke during a courtesy visit to the governor in his office in Akure, the state capital. He lauded the governor for hiseffortsonsecurity, whiledeclaring the state as one of the most secured in the country.

The Prelate said: “You love Nigeria and your state with passion. The way you enthroned security, Ondo is one of the most secured in Nigeria. “We admire you. We love the way you speak about national issues. You are not buried in political affiliations. You are a politician, but a true Nigerian. You speak the truth at all times. You are a man of emotional intelligence and critical thinking. “We will continue to pray for you to succeed. We want peace in Nigeria and we want one Nigeria. You are one of the Christian governors we have. We need people like you in every state of our federation; that will bring maturity into governance.”

