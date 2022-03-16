News

Nigeria needs Akeredolu’s kind of leadership, says Methodist Prelate

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu-Uche, yesterday said that Nigeria needs a courageous and sincere leadership as exemplified by Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. The Prelate, who described Akeredolu as a defender of his people, saluted his passion for the country and her unity. Kanu-Uche spoke during a courtesy visit to the governor in his office in Akure, the state capital. He lauded the governor for hiseffortsonsecurity, whiledeclaring the state as one of the most secured in the country.

The Prelate said: “You love Nigeria and your state with passion. The way you enthroned security, Ondo is one of the most secured in Nigeria. “We admire you. We love the way you speak about national issues. You are not buried in political affiliations. You are a politician, but a true Nigerian. You speak the truth at all times. You are a man of emotional intelligence and critical thinking. “We will continue to pray for you to succeed. We want peace in Nigeria and we want one Nigeria. You are one of the Christian governors we have. We need people like you in every state of our federation; that will bring maturity into governance.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria, 5 others to get technology for productionofCOVID-19 vaccines –WHO

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Nigeria and five other African countries have been selected by the Workd Health Organisation (WHO), to receive its needed technology to establish mRNA vaccine production in Africa. The countries; Egypt, Kenya, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia and Nigera would be able to produce the mRNA vaccine which was a type of vaccine that uses a copy […]
News

No money released for renovation of NASS complex –Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…says FCDA responsible for maintenance …moves to approve Buhari’s N895.8bn supplementary budget The Senate, yesterday, explained that, contrary to insinuations in some sections of the media, the Federal Government had not released any money for the renovation of the National Assembly complex. The apex legislative chamber also made it clear that it is the Federal […]
News

LCCI: Economy still fragile despite exiting recession

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has revealed that the economy’s exiting recession does not imply an end to the country’s numerous economic woes as growth remains fragile in all fronts. The LCCI stated that the economy was still faced with several challenges, including rising consumer prices, weak employment level, lingering liquidity concerns […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica