Nigeria needs appropriate policies to attract FDI –Chukwu

The Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, has said that Nigeria needs appropriate policies that will attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country. Chukwu in his presentation at a virtual workshop organised by Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria said: “Our FDI which is what goes to the private sector and infrastructural development has in the last six years (2015-2020) neared flat. The workshop was themed: “Addressing Nigeria’s Fiscal Challenges – Exploring Alternative Fund Approach.” He noted that Nigeria recorded $1.44 trillion inflow of FDI in 2015 as against $1.028 trillion reported in 2020.

“It is a far cry compared to countries like Ghana whose receipts are two times what Nigeria realised and Egypt which is seven times what we received. FDI is an important source of capital funding for a country like Nigeria. Nigeria needs to come out with appropriate policies that will attract FDI especially on foreign exchange,” he said. He noted that for a less stable economy like Ni-geria, assessment of social conflicts by potential investors would be a key consideration. “Investors gear their foreign direct investments toward economies where they have the highest potential for profit and the least risk.

As such, the dent of the social unrest to the image and perceived risk of long-term capital investment would mean that the country will struggle in attracting the much-desired longterm finance needed for accelerated growth and enhanced job opportunities,” he said. On revenue, Chukwu said: “Nigeria has a huge revenue shortfall which means we have to look for funds outside government budget. Total revenue has remained largely flat between 2015 and 2020.

