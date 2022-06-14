Nigeria needs credible leaders to move nation forward – APU VC

For Nigeria to move forward and attain socio-political greatness among the comity of nations, the country needs leaders, who are endowed with the leadership qualities of transparency and commitment. The Vice-Chancellor of Ahman Pategi University (APU), Patigi in Kwara State, Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, stated this in a lecture he delivered at the fourth year anniversary/ remembrance of the former President of the Court of Appeal and pioneer Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Late Hon. Justice Musta pha Muhammed Adebayo Akanbi, which was held at Munfa’atu Aduke Akanbi Memorial Mosque, G.R.A Ilorin, Kwara State. The theme of the lecture was “Late Hon. Justice Mustapha Adebayo Akanbi: Lessons from the Life of a Legend.” He described the late Akanbi as a highly revered jurist, an exemplary statesman and an embodiment of piety, whose great contributions to the progress and development of the country could not be forgotten in a hurry. The Vice Chancellor, who stated that for the country to move forward and attain greatness it needs leaders who are endowed with the qualities of late Justice Akanbi, also said that Justice Akanbi lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation by the leaders and the led for us to move forward as a nation. Adedimeji, the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the budding private university, explained that the late sage was a unique legal practitioner and an eminent jurist, who was known for integrity, piety, sincerity, fairness and God consciousness in all his actions, deeds and interactions while he was alive. He, however, stated further that late Akanbi was a detribalised Nigerian, who believed strongly in the principle of Justice and equity in whatever he laid his hands upon. “Nigerian leaders should take a cue from Justice Akanbi’s virtues if they are serious about moving this country out of the shackles of poverty, insecurity, and other related social and economic problems the nation is facing currently,” Adedimeji said.

