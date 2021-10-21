Nigeria needs divine intervention for things to work – Omobude

The immediate past National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, has called on Nigerians to be united in prayers, so that the country can experience divine intervention. Omobude, who spoke with journalists in Benin City, Edo State, enjoined all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliations, to continuously pray for Nigeria and also engage in productive activities that would enhance the wellbeing of the country. “For Nigeria to be greater, public-spirited and well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of their status, must be genuinely united and live in harmony with one another, making sure they’re their brothers’ keepers. “It’s true that we are not where we expect we should be, but putting our total trust in God and working together for peace, unity and progress of the country, there is hope that God will divinely intervene and turn things around for our good.” Omobude, who is the general superintendent of Gospel Light International Ministries (GLIM) – New Covenant Gospel Church (NCGC) with headquarters in Benin City, told Nigerians not to give up on the country, assuring that God is interested in the affairs of our nation.

