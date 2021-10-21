News

Nigeria needs divine intervention for things to work – Omobude

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The immediate past National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, has called on Nigerians to be united in prayers, so that the country can experience divine intervention. Omobude, who spoke with journalists in Benin City, Edo State, enjoined all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliations, to continuously pray for Nigeria and also engage in productive activities that would enhance the wellbeing of the country. “For Nigeria to be greater, public-spirited and well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of their status, must be genuinely united and live in harmony with one another, making sure they’re their brothers’ keepers. “It’s true that we are not where we expect we should be, but putting our total trust in God and working together for peace, unity and progress of the country, there is hope that God will divinely intervene and turn things around for our good.” Omobude, who is the general superintendent of Gospel Light International Ministries (GLIM) – New Covenant Gospel Church (NCGC) with headquarters in Benin City, told Nigerians not to give up on the country, assuring that God is interested in the affairs of our nation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AbdulRazaq signs 2021 budget, says state poised for devt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, yesterday signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law, amid assurances that the administration will build on the ongoing infrastructural development and increased investments in social protection and youths empowerment.   He also assented to the bill repealing pension payments to former governors and former Deputy Governors in the state […]
News

#EndSARS: Lagos panel receives 15 petitions as Ekiti begins sitting Nov 2

Posted on Author John Chikezie and Adewumi Ademiju

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses yesterday received 15 petitions from victims as the panel was set to investigate a series of abuses which arose from #EndSARS protest which engulfed the state where millions of properties were destroyed by hoodlums. The panel, […]
News

PDP crisis: Sheath your sword, Govs tell aggrieved members

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on aggrieved members of the party to sheath their sword and allow peace to reign in the party. The governors in a statement by Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, said the forum received with regrets and sadness the recent rumblings in the party. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica