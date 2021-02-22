Nigeria needs divine intervention, revival – RCCG

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said that the country needs divine intervention and revival, in order to overcome its current challenges.

This, the church said, formed the basis of the prayer by members across the nation, to seek the face of God in these difficult times that are characterised by official corruption, growing insecurity and the like.

The Pastor in Charge of the Throne Room Parish of RCCG, Maitama, who is also in charge of Province 11 comprising Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and Benue states, Pastor Benjamin O. made the position during the prayer walk, which took off from the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, to the Federal Secretariat and back.

The maiden Global Prayer Walk focused primarily on the growing spate of insecurity across the country, and the devastating global pandemic COVID-19, as well as economic prosperity for the nation.

“Right now, we need divine intervention. It’s a mandate that God gave to us, and God said everywhere…We walk round and pray these four powerful prayer points: We are praying for revival in the land, that will usher in a great harvest to the kingdom.

“We are praying for our nation, that God almighty will help Nigeria, help the President, will help all our leaders, and even the populace, so that Nigeria will be great again.

“We are trusting that God almighty will back them up. We are crying and saying, ‘Lord, please have mercy upon the country; Lord, do something,” the pastor said.

He added thus: “We are asking for divine intervention; we are asking for divine interruption., To the benefit of the country. We are asking and saying ‘Lord, it’s high time that Nigeria should be mentioned in the comity of nation’s.

“Not a country that is inglorious, but a country that carries the glory of God…Nigeria is a country that is destined to be great.

“Let the eagle fly again, and that is what we are praying for.”

