Nigeria needs fearless leaders like Ortom to rescue it, says Ciroma

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Inna Ciroma, has said Nigeria is at crossroads and needs fearless and truthful leaders like Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to rescue the country from its current state. The former Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and wife of former Minister of Finance, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, spoke when she received Ortom and his entourage on a condolence visit. Ortom had paid a condolence visit on the widow of foremost Second Republic politician, Ciroma, who died in 2018.

She stated that at the moment, Nigeria was at a crossroads and it will take the courage of leaders like Governor Ortom and people who think about the future of the country to overcome the present challenges. She said: “If we have Governors like you, may be two or three, I am sure this country will overcome all its challenges. So I am appealing to leaders like you to join hands with you to rescue our country.”

