News

Nigeria needs fearless leaders like Ortom to rescue it, says Ciroma

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Inna Ciroma, has said Nigeria is at crossroads and needs fearless and truthful leaders like Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to rescue the country from its current state. The former Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and wife of former Minister of Finance, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, spoke when she received Ortom and his entourage on a condolence visit. Ortom had paid a condolence visit on the widow of foremost Second Republic politician, Ciroma, who died in 2018.

She stated that at the moment, Nigeria was at a crossroads and it will take the courage of leaders like Governor Ortom and people who think about the future of the country to overcome the present challenges. She said: “If we have Governors like you, may be two or three, I am sure this country will overcome all its challenges. So I am appealing to leaders like you to join hands with you to rescue our country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Tinubu, Akande, Oyetola, others eulogise Ayo Fasanmi

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO.

Dignitaries from all walks of life yesterday stormed the Cathedral Church of All Saint Church, Osogbo to pay their last respect to the late elder statesman and leader of the Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Fasanmi who died Thursday last week at 94.   The dignitaries–Governor Gboyega Oyetola, his wife, Kafayat; a former Governor […]
News

First Lady sends palliatives to Kogi flood victims

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

First Lady and wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, through a NGO, Future Assurance, has sent palliatives to flood victims in Kogi State.   According to a statement made available to newsmen by her spokesman, Aliyu Abdullahi, for two days running, the team visited locations at Koton Karfe Local Government Area and parts of […]
News

A’Ibom: CoS tasks Works Commissioner, says governor must not fail

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Chief of Staff to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Inyangeyen has stressed that all appointees of the Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration should work together as a team because the governor must not fail. He made the remarks yesterday during the handover ceremony to his successor, Prof. Eno Ibanga, who was appointed as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica