Nigeria needs foreign intervention to tackle insecurity –Hassan

Muhammad Saleh Hassan is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State and the National leader of One Nigeria Group. In this interview, he speaks on solutions to the country’s security challenges and other national issues

Nigeria is presently bedeviled by insecurity. As a chieftain of the ruling party, what steps should government take to proffer a lasting solution since some efforts so far have not yielded any positive result?

One thing that must be given persistent attention apart from the regular efforts is the message of unity and peace. If everybody embraces unity and peace ethos, the tendency for violence will reduce or stop. If all Nigerians see themselves as one, they will love one another.

Then, there would be no crave for terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping and other vices. In order to keep drumming this very important message, a group known as One Nigeria has been entrenched to advocate in this country and at the international level for the sake of Nigerians in the diaspora. Recently, the group went to the United Kingdom, when the President attended an education summit where the UK government was made a $125 million donation to Nigeria for the development of the education sector.

Though quite appreciable, but we felt that the gesture was not the best because what purpose would it serve when our students are being kidnapped recklessly and parents are scared of sending their children to school? The solution to insecurity comes first because no development can take place smoothly if there is no security.

We need foreign intervention in the fight against insecurity. So, we call on Western nations to come and support Nigeria in the fight against insurgency. They should sell arms to Nigeria. That was one of the messages One Nigeria Group took to the UK. We went to the UK Parliament. We also went to the Nigeria High Commission and submitted our prayers to the Nigeria High Commissioner and we expect him to submit that officially to the UK government.

What was the immediate response to this advocacy?

Immediately, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, had a discussion with our President, Muhammadu Buhari, with a promise that the UK government will support Nigeria in her fight against insecurity. However, we are calling on other members of the international community to join in the fight. We will go to the United States as well as the United Nations (UN) with the crusade in order to get more international support.

Why did you start the appeal with the UK government?

We are now particular about the UK because Nigeria is a member of the Commonwealth. So, it is the responsibility of The Commonwealth, through a coalition, to join forces with the Nigerian Army to fight the insurgents. Nigeria can’t be a member of The Commonwealth and wouldn’t get this kind of support. What is the essence of being a member and the country is in this kind of crisis and other Commonwealth member countries are folding their hands and not giving support? We have taken the message to the Queen of England and the Prime Minister. It is not about giving $125 millio to Nigeria for education support, while students who are to benefit from the gesture are not safe in schools.

What similar steps have you taken at the local level?

Very soon, we shall organize rallies in Abuja to continue the peace and unity crusade. Later, the rallies will be taken to the different states. Politicians, lawyers, businessmen, academics, doctors, the youth and other prominent people from different walks of life, who are the forces behind the One Nigeria Group, are ready to crystallize the agenda. They cut across all regions of the country and ethnic backgrounds and tribes in Nigeria.

How do you think your state, Plateau tackle the current insecurity challenge ravaging it?

The people of Plateau, Christians and Muslims and everybody have roles to play. They should rise above hate and ethnocentric tendency as well as jettison any form of violence. The whole nation should put Plateau in prayers because it is becoming a pariah state; it is being avoided by people due to insecurity. Religious leaders, traditional rulers, government, security agencies and everybody should put all hands on deck to ensure that peace returns to ‘The Home of Peace and Tourism’ that Plateau is known for.

There are insinuations that some Nigerians in the diaspora are brainwashed by home-based separatist campaigners. They portray the image of the country in bad light abroad; to what extent does One Nigeria Group intends educating them to embrace the unity and peace message?

We held a rally and a peaceful protest in the UK, particularly because of the activities of some Nigerians resident there. They demarket the country by portraying it in bad light. But we used the medium to enlighten them on the wrong narratives. Our emphasis was that all our Nigerian brothers and sisters in the diaspora should redeem their pledges for unity and peace. We emphasized the need for them to be faithful, loyal and honest as entrenched in the National Pledge. They need to understand that in whatever position they find themselves there, they are second or third class citizens abroad but first class in Nigeria. That is why we are urging them to love their country instead of working against it just like the people of other countries where they are living love their countries. If there is no peace in those countries, would they have been able to live there? While enlightening them, many of them admitted that they had been misled. We tried to make them understand that no country is perfect and that Nigeria is not a bad country; all we need do is join hands together and proffer lasting solutions to our problems. So, we believe that government should watch out closely for any act of insecurity sponsorship and bring to book whoever is found in connection with that. There should be no sacred cows because insecurity is being used to fight government, especially, now that 2023 is around the corner. Nigeria must come first before anybody.

In the light of the unity campaign, what is your take on restructuring that has been on the front burner?

Restructuring will not affect the unity of the nation. Whether there is restructuring or not, Nigeria still remains an indivisible entity. Restructuring is a political language and rhetoric created by certain people, who are not happy with the present government. Most of them are former presidents, former vice presidents and former governors. Why didn’t they do the restructuring when they were in office? We have a constitution in this country, which is not meant to serve the interest of any particular person on group but all Nigerians. We have the National Assembly, where every Nigerian is represented. The politicians, who are clamouring for restructuring should fall back to the constitution and the legislators to effect that.

