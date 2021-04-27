Nigeria needs foreign support to overcome security challenges – Lawan

…assures of passage of PIB in May, Electoral Ammendment Bill in June

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Tuesday in in Abuja, said that Nigeria needed the support of her friends around the world to overcome her current security challenges.

Lawan stated this while playing host to visiting UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge.

Duddridge was at the National Assembly in company of the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing and some of her officials in Abuja.

“We believe that our country, our government has to do a lot to secure the people, their lives and their property and this is the time that all our friends across the world need to support us, give us the kind of support that we need.

“So it is an opportunity for me to appreciate what the British government has done so far and of course like Oliver Twist, we will ask for more of support in the areas of weapons, training that we have been receiving from you.

“This is one such phase that our country is passing through but we believe that with determination, our will and desire to sumount this problem, we will be able to do that but definitely we need the support of our friends especially Britain.

“We have a very long standing with Britain and we appreciate what you have been able to do so far but we need more support,” he said.

Also responding to a remark by Duddridge, Lawan said the National Assembly would pass the Petroleum Industry Bill by May while the Electoral Ammendment Bill would be passed by June.

Earlier in his remarks before the meeting went into a closed session, the visiting UK minister indicated interest in the progress made by the National Assembly on some bills such as the Electoral Reforms Bill and PIB.

He also sought to have a view of the Senate to know the differences and similarities with the British parliament.

