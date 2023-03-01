Business

'Nigeria needs GDP of over 6% rise for inclusive growth'

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have said that Nigeria needs to be able to record economic growth of over six per cent in order to achieve “more inclusive growth and move closer to its long-run Gross Domestic Product (GDP) potential.” The analysts stated this while reacting to the GDP Q4’22 report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), last week.

 

The financial experts noted that the NBS report showed that Nigeria’s economy is on a growth trajectory for another quarter as the GDP grew 3.52 per cent to N21.04 trillion in Q4’22, slightly weaker than the 3.98 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2021 and higher by 1.27 percentage points from the 2.25 per cent in the third quarter, thus reducing the overall growth level to 3.1 per cent from the 3.4 per cent recorded in 2021.

Noting that this, however, marked the ninth consecutive quarters of positive growth, the analysts said while they had expected a modest 2.0 per cent growth in Q4 full-year growth of 2.9 per cent, the outperformance relative to their projection, was mainly because of a robust growth of 5.69 per cent in the services sector, which contributed 56.27 per cent to the aggregate GDP.

They also noted that although the agriculture sector grew by 2.05 per cent in Q4’22, its performance was significantly affected by severe incidences of flooding experienced across the country, accounting for lesser growth relative to the fourth quarter of 2021  Preswhich was 3.58 per cent. Similarly, they pointed out that the industry sector recorded retarded growth of 0.94 per cent, contributing less to the total output as against the last quarter (-8.0%) and Q4’21 (-0.05%).

According to the analysts, the decline in the country’s GDP growth last year compared with 2021, was occasioned by impact of the Russian-Ukraine war, rising inflation and environmental factors such as floods and increased monetary policy tightening by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

 

Citing the aforementioned challenges, the analysts opined that “Nigeria needs to achieve GDP growth of over six per cent to achieve more inclusive growth and move closer to its long-run GDP potential. For Cowry Research, we forecast year 2023 growth of 3.74 per cent, revised from our earlier projection of 2.9 per cent, as base effects taper off.”

