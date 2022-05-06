Nigeria needs good leadership to develop like China –Anyim

Ex-Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim has said Nigeria has the potential to develop fast like China with good leadership. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant stated this at his campaignheadquartersinAbuja on Wednesday. He spoke at the presentation of the book, “China: Rise and Global Influence in the 21st Century” written by a versatile journalist, Mr Ikenna Emewu. Anyim said the growth and development of China was as a result of the high quality of leadership the Asian country has enjoyed over the years, stressing that he would offer Nigeria the same quality of leadership if he is elected President in 2023.

He said: “China has proven that a large population is not a burden to rapid socioeconomic development and Nigeria has a lot to learn from that. “Those who talk about Nigeria’s large population and large landmass as constraints to the development of the country are certainly missing the point. “As a matter of fact, I will deploy these two natural resources which God has endowed Nigeria with in quickly transforming the country in the shortest time of my presidency. “A large population means a large market and my industrialization programme will benefit from the huge Nigerian market which has the potential to keep local manufacturing running profitably.

“The same goes for our large arable landmass which is a huge asset for Agricultural production and a veritable source of industrial raw materials,” the presidential aspirant postulated. Anyim commended Emewu for writing the book he said would be a good source of data and ideas on policies that will help change the fortunes of Nigeria.

