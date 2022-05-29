Nigeria needs listening leaders –Anglican Archbishop

The outgoing Archbishop of the Ibadan Province (Anglican Communion), Most Reverend Segun Okubadejo, has pointed that the lack of listening leaders was part of the factors hindering Nigeria from progressing.

He lamented that Nigeria was divided along ethnic and religious lines, while citing his recently launched book, entitled ‘Waste of Grace’, Okubadejo noted that Nigeria was wasting a lot of grace because it has refused to follow the path of righteousness. Okubadejo stressed that the happenings in the country was a reflection of the manner of governance in the country.

“Nigeria is a divided country and it has been that way for about eight years. It is a dichotomy. It is like the North versus the South.

“If you look at the way President Muhammadu Buhari is governing the country it is obvious the country is lopsided and the painful part is that we don’t have listening leaders,” he stated at a valedictory service to celebrate him at the Cathedral of St. Peters, Aremo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Okubadejo also joined in condemning the murder of Deborah Samuel Yakubu over the claim of blasphemy, noting that the development was a shame and evidence that Nigeria was a divided country.

“It is a shame that we are experiencing this as a country. We are appealing to our brothers and sisters in Christendom to be calm and hopeful that we will have justice.

“As for us, we will not raise arms against anybody because it is not Christ-like. We will continue to pray because we don’t fight for our God; he fights for us,” he added.

