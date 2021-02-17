News

Nigeria needs more polling units for credible polls –INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu has said that the commission had already received 9,777 requests for additional polling units across the country. He also declared that many Nigerians are at risk of being disenfranchised if more polling units are not created before the next elections.

Yakubu made this known while on a sensitisation visit to the headquarters of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in Kaduna on Tuesday. Yakubu, said that millions of eligible Nigerian voters may not have the opportunity to cast their votes in the next elections if additional new polling units are not established.

He noted that polling units in the country are in not sufficient because those established in 1996 were estimated for 50 million Nigerian voters as against the current voting population of the country. The INEC boss said, the commission established 119,973 polling units in 1996 and for 25 years “we did not create an additional polling units”. According to him, “Since 1999, the nation had conducted six general elections using the same polling units. The growing demands by Nigerians for additional polling units is increasing by the day. “We did not ask them to forward their request but they did that unsolicited. Infact, there is one request we received from a person requesting for about 800 polling units in his area”,Yakubu said.

