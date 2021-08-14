Nigeria needs more than Spartan father figure to pull from the brink –Ladi Thompson

Rev Ladi Thompson has expressed sadness over the political and economic situation of the country as well as the state of insecurity. He said that the country needs more than a Spartan father figure to pull from the brink, saying that Nigerian politicians will be the undoing of the country. Thompson, who is also a strategist thinker and security expert, made this known while weighing in on the current state of the country particularly the unfolding political happenings within the two leading political parties, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). ‘‘My heart gets heavier by the moment as these political intrigues unfold daily,’’ he said, lamenting the fact that politicians and Nigeria leaders have failed to see reason and understand the nature of the threat facing the country.

‘‘It is unbelievable that the nation is facing an existential threat yet the key institutions that have been charged with the safety and welfare of Nigerian citizens are locked into this frenzied and macabre gyrations even as the clouds get darker and darker,’’ Thompson lamented. ‘‘Should Nigeria ever fall it would be because of compromise, confusion, corruption and cowardice,’’ he added. According to him, Nigerians have not learnt from its past experience, saying that: ‘‘One major lesson we should have learned by now is that our Nigerian problem is systemic.

President Muhammadu Buhari rode into power during his first term because the nation wanted an upright and highly disciplined personality to deliver and stabilise the ship of state. ‘‘Now that his second term is winding down it is clear that we will need more than a Spartan father figure at the helm of affairs. Weighed on the scales of history and the power points of security, corruption and the economy the future will definitely voice its opinion about Buhari.

‘‘The cracks of division have deepen, the fault lines have widened. Youths are living in despair and the corruption measured by the devaluation of human worth has hit an all time. Separatist calls are renting the air and multitudes in the northern and southern parts are seeking for the future in the past. Broken, bruised and battered by the clinical application of terrorism the average citizen has been cowed.’’

