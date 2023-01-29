Nigeria needs more vessels to employ its seafarers – Joseph

If you are to advise the Federal Government, what is the best way for certified seafarers to get employed?

The first way to get employed is that we must have more Cabotage vessels because it is the only one that can give us guarantee and right to man the vessel from head to bottom because it is owned by Nigeria. We must also have bilateral agreements with other foreign flag vessels, so that when they come in, they will give our officers a quota to man. The most important thing is that our Cabotage should increase; Nigerians should buy more vessels because every day, seafarers are passing out from various institutions and they need jobs. So, I encourage the Federal Government and indigenous ship owners to buy more vessels to accommodate our up-coming seafarers for cadetship and employment. Other countries too need seafarers and if we equip our seafarers to have endorsement with other foreign flags, they can also go out to work in foreign flags because there are some Nigerians working with foreign flags even with Nigerian CoC. All they need is endorsement from other flags and states.

NIMASA recently sent some cadets abroad for training despite the indigenous maritime schools in Nigeria. Do you think this was necessary?

Yes, there is a need for foreign training and as much as there is a need for foreign training, there is a need for local training too. If you train and they have their cadetship done, they are going to be foreign going CoC holders. So, we must have both Foreign CoC and NCV. When NCV vessels come, Nigerian cadets will take over and those that went abroad will take charge of the bigger tankers.

So, there is a need for foreign training of cadets. I don’t have anything against it but when they finish, let them be sent for cadetship. Again, when they come back, they should be given requisite retraining to make them complete seafarers. They should help them so that they can go for their CoC and graduate within the normal period; not that they will keep them for years. Make sure that if you are sending 20, once they are coming back, you are sending them for cadetship; send them to the tankers and NLNG for training. Make sure they attain these training and give them a job and if you don’t have jobs for them, they have their CoC, they can move on. That is the most important thing.

