Nigeria needs new Constitution, not review of a fraud –Nwodo, Dike, MPF

Former Governor of Enugu State and former national Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has stated that Nigeria needs a new constitution instead of dissipating energy and resources reviewing the 1999 Constitution as amended. This position is also held by the Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF), which described the whole exercise is as a futile attempt to legitimise what has been adjudged as bad by Nigerians, calling it waste of scare huge resources that could have been deployed to most needed areas of our national life.

Nwodo, the senior brother to the immediate past President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, described the 1999 Constitution as a fraudulent document that should have been discarded long ago. He said although the National Assembly has the constitutional right to amend the constitution, the previous efforts amounted to nothing in terms of addressing the major challenges facing the country.

Nwodo said that the current insecurity and agitations across the country presents a veritable opportunity for the federal government to bring all the ethnic nationalities in the country to a roundtable to renegotiate the basis for the continued existence of the country especially after 100 years of a failed experiment. “Nigeria needs a new constitution, there is nothing to review; are you reviewing a fraudulent document? It doesn’t make sense.

When did the people of Nigeria arrive at that document? The lawyers say that you can’t build something on nothing. There is no constitution, we have been working with a fake document which they said the people of Nigeria made, which we didn’t make. The crisis in our country offers us an opportunity to negotiate the Nigerian project and write a new constitution. “What I can tell you is that the National Assembly is doing their work, their work is to review the constitution from time to time and the constitution itself makes a provision for amendments to the constitution.

“But unfortunately that is not what Nigeria needs now. What Nigeria needs is for the constituent groups of this country after 100 years of a failed experiment to seat down and rework in view of current happenings and issues across the country, so that they can live together as a country and write a constitution that will guide that.” Similarly, Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF) Convener, Comrade Ibrahim Bunu, disclosed to Saturday Telegraph that the whole exercise is a huge joke and waste of national scare resources, saying that the resolve and stands of the Middle Belt is the creation of brand new constitution devoid of Sharia and Islamic agenda.

He said the entire 1999 constitution as amended was drafted by one person and should be totally scraped to give way to a brand new constitution where all the ethnic groups of Nigeria will have a voice. “The 1999 constitution was drafted by one Professor Yakubu Nadudu during the Military regime of Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar without input of Nigerians and it was drafted to favour one section of Nigeria and that has been the reason for all the challenges we are facing and the Middle Belt views the 1999 constitution as not representing the entire interest and consent of the indigenous peoples of Nigeria as represented by the various ethnic groups, it is our call that there should be a National Conference to produce a brand new constitution and the 1999 constitution be scrapped.”

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Professor Francis Dike, also spoke in the same vein, calling for a new brand constitution while condemning the review effort of the National Assembly as a jamboree. He explained that the flaws in the Nigerian constitution are so fundamental that only a brand new constitution can meet the expectations of a diverse country as Nigeria. Dike who spoke to our correspondent in a telephone interview said: “A great English writer once said that to get a garment or building and here and there patch, over a period of time, it will make a very incongruous and untidy garment or building.

“He was talking of the 1925 law of Property Act. He observed that the common law has built up over the centuries since 1066. Over the years it has become an untidy patchwork. What is recommended is to clean up the Aegean stable and make a clean law. “Now Nigeria is presently talking about amending this and amending that in the constitution but the flaws in our constitution run deep, are far-reaching, and largely fundamental. If we continue to amend and do this patchwork, we may at best, end up with untidy and incongruous laws.”

