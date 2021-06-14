Metro & Crime

Nigeria needs our prayers – Dare

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, Sunday at the Agbala Daniel Cathedral, Ibadan, Oyo State urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace and growth of Nigeria.
Dare, who was Chairman of the 40th anniversary of the choir of the church, applaueded the founder of Agbala Daniel Cathedral, Archbishop D. S Olaniyi for her good  works in spreading the gospel.
The Chairman, while acknowledging the contributions of the founder to nation building through religious platforms, congratulated the congregation of the church especially the choir for their commitment and dedication to the service of God through music.
Dare, who recalled his teenage years as a chorister in Nasarrawa Baptist Church, Jos, urged the choir  to sustain their singing skills in the service of God.
Speaking further at the event, Dare emphasised the role of religious leaders in the sustenance of peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.
Earlier in her remarks, Archbishop Olaniyi, welcomed the minister and his team to the cathedral, while praying for the guests and congregation.
She sued for continuous prayers for the individual well being and national prosperity.
The Minister was accompanied by former Speaker of Oyo State, Hon. Olagunju Ojo, Director of National Institute of Sports, Mr. G. O Moronkola and a Member of the Governing Council, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi.
The anniversary celebration also had in attendance former Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, Chief Bayo Adewole and Mrs Funke Egbemode, Osun State Commissioners of Agriculture and Information respectively, and Mr Olaosebikan Oyewole among other guests.

