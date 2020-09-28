Nigeria needs peace to develop, grow –Obaseki, Bishop Kure, others

Friends, associates and politicians drawn from across the country yesterday converged on Benin, the Edo State capital, as the state government and ruling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rolled out a red carpet at thanksgiving service to mark the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term in office.

The ceremony, held at the lawn Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, was organized by State branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). Members of the Christian body expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for creating an enabling environment for the success of the recently conducted governorship election held in the state.

CAN also urged Obaseki to continue with the development strides of his government which he started since assumption of office. That was as Obaseki described his victory at the polls as divine and said that he would not disappoint citizens of the state.

Among the dignitaries in attendance at the event included the governor, his wife, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki; the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu and his wife; Chief Judge of the state, Justice (Mrs) Esther Edigin; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Frank Okiye and his wife, the other six members of the state house of assembly, state chairman of the PDP, Mr. Tony Azegbiemi; Secretary to State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie (Esq); former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Roland Owie; chairmen of the 18 local government areas of the state and several leaders of the party.

Obaseki, who described his victory as divine, reiterated that the ‘war is over’. He said: “God proved in this election that He is God. It just happened that I and my colleagues are the agents, the instrument with which God decided to prove himself in Edo State. So, we cannot take the glory.

We must always give the glory to God Almighty. This victory is an affirmation that we must continue to intensify what we have done in the last four years and it is about sacrifice and service; giving up ourselves and serving the people with all that we have.

“And I want to assure you that God giving us His grace, giving us His strength, we will do more than we did in the past four years,” he said. “I have had time to sit down and reflect.

We came back from Abuja yesterday (Saturday), we met our friends. I had some privilege of getting some background information. Some of the things that were going on while the election was going on here and it is only by the grace of God, we survived. So, what do we give back for this that He (God) has done for us; it is to continue to serve him, to continue to praise him and to continue to do those things that are pleasing.”

“About 30 years ago, in a rather casual conversation with my mother, she said you, your generation is the last of the old order and the beginning of the new and she said if your generation do not accept the responsibility of beginning to fix Nigeria, nobody is going to do it for you and if you do not, this country will be in a tail’s spin for a very, very long time. So, when I found myself in politics which I never planned to be, I had no choice but to give my all.”

