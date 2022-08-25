Nigeria needs prayers to tackle rising crime rates – Bishop

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Bishop Felix Ajakaye, yesterday said Nigeria needs prayers to tackle kidnapping, insurgency and banditry and other criminal activities. The cleric said this yesterday during a burial mass in honour of Rev. Fr. Raphael Aborisade at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Ado Ekiti. Aborisade, who was con- secrated in 1987 as a priest, died on August 18 at the age of 63. Ajakaye said: “We have no other nation than Nigeria, we must continually pray for the peace of this land. “Nigeria needs prayers at this most critical and dangerous time and we must do that relentlessly.” The Vicar General, Rev. Fr. Felix Odesanmi, urged Nigerians to stop being materialistic, describing this as the best way to pilot the country to the right path. Odesanmi said: “On a daily basis we think of this world more than heaven. Some of us are getting academic degrees, getting chieftaincy titles, stashing money in banks, buying vehicles and houses, but refuse to think about death. “We are consoled by the fact that Father Aborisade served God well. The man started the race, finished the race and ended well.”
