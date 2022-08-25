News

Nigeria needs prayers to tackle rising crime rates – Bishop

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Bishop Felix Ajakaye, yesterday said Nigeria needs prayers to tackle kidnapping, insurgency and banditry and other criminal activities. The cleric said this yesterday during a burial mass in honour of Rev. Fr. Raphael Aborisade at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Ado Ekiti. Aborisade, who was con- secrated in 1987 as a priest, died on August 18 at the age of 63. Ajakaye said: “We have no other nation than Nigeria, we must continually pray for the peace of this land. “Nigeria needs prayers at this most critical and dangerous time and we must do that relentlessly.” The Vicar General, Rev. Fr. Felix Odesanmi, urged Nigerians to stop being materialistic, describing this as the best way to pilot the country to the right path. Odesanmi said: “On a daily basis we think of this world more than heaven. Some of us are getting academic degrees, getting chieftaincy titles, stashing money in banks, buying vehicles and houses, but refuse to think about death. “We are consoled by the fact that Father Aborisade served God well. The man started the race, finished the race and ended well.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group hails Buratai’s nomination as well deserved call for service

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…urges Senate, Nigerians to disown PDP The Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) has welcomed the nomination of immediate past Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) and other former service chiefs as ambassadors-designate, describing it as “worthy, exemplary and timely”. According to the group, the decision is a well-deserved call for service […]
News

Buildings harbouring kidnappers to be demolished in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka

Buildings confirmed to be harbouring kidnappers or their victims would be demolished by the Anambra State Government. To this end landlords, in especially Anambra South Senatorial District, have been ordered to present manifests of tenants living in their respective houses as well as their means of livelihood to security operatives. This according to the state […]
News

Duchess International Hospital’ll reverse medical tourism –Osinbajo

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said that the newly launched Duchess International Hospital, a 100 suit private state-ofthe- art health facility established by the Reddington Hospital Group in Ikeja, Lagos, has the capacity, personnel and all it takes, to reverse medical tourism in Nigeria. Osinbajo, who was a special guest of honour at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica