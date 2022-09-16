Nigeria needs president with interest of the country at heart, says Jonathan

As the country prepares for the 2023 general election, former president, Dr GoodluckEbeleJonathan, has advised Nigerians not to elect any leader that could compromise the interest of the country for his personal aggrandisement. The former president, who arrived the up-hill resi-dence of former military head of state, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna, in a BMW saloon car with registrationnumber, ABUJA ABJ-01RY at exactly 2:00 pm yesterday, spoke on the builduptothe2023generalelection.

Speaking shortly after a closed-door meeting with Abdulsalami, the former presidenttoldjournaliststhat Nigeria needs a leader who hastheinterestof thecountry at heart; a leader who would carryallNigeriansalongand see the country as his project by ensuring that it moves towards the path of growth and development.

His words: “We all wish our country well, especially fortheyoung people; elections are coming and you have to electthepersonyoucantrust; aleader thatcanserveuswell. “We need a leader who is also a servant that will take the interest of all of us; a leader that would not compromise the interest of the country for his personal aggrandisement, especially someone that will take Nigeria as a project.” On the purposeof hisvisit, Jonathan said: “It has been almost a year since I came to Niger State. I am the most junior among the former presidents and I do go round to visit them.

“I have not seen Abdulsalami for quite some time. You know, he just came back from abroad where he went for medical treatment. “We need him, especially as the former chairman National Peace Committee. He ensured a peaceful election andasweapproachelections again, there is so much pressure on him to see how we can conduct our elections freely, fairly in an environment that is peaceful. “I want to also see Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida. There is nothing special about the visit. It is a regular visit that I normally do.” Healsovisited Babangida, but journalists were not allowed in.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...