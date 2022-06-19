Nigeria needs reinvention –Ighele

Bishop Charles Ighele, General Superintendent of the Holy Spirit Mission otherwise known as Happy Family Centre, who also is the Chairman, Financial Accountability Council of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), speaks on why Nigeria’s next president should be strong to deal with insecurity and other sundry issues. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM reports

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) President was in Lagos and disclosed that the fellowship will speak on the coming General Elections, what stance is PFN taking on who to vote for?

PFN is a fellowship of a recognized body of Pentecostal churches in Nigeria. So, over the years, different churches have taken different stances on who to vote for when matters of election come up. Even when the outgoing Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo emerged in 2015, the church took a different stance which you know. Some people told their members to vote for him- Osibanjo while some told their members to vote for Former President Goodluck Jonathan and others were apolitical. They were not interested in the process that is how it has always been. Specifically, some went for APC because of Osibanjo while some for Goodluck Jonathan. No order from PFN for the church to vote for Osibanjo or Jonathan. I know that PFN members have political sympathy for some. When we met, the different sympathies were there. We still went on as the body of Christ in this country. We, the leader, went on, despite the fact that we had different people that we supported. So, churches voted the way they felt things should vote, I don’t think it will be an issue this time. When someone like Tunde Bakare contested with Buhari, it was not an issue. When Chris Okotie contested, it was not an issue. The St. Francis Catholic Church Owo attack came as a rude surprise to many, do you agree there is an agenda to have the church under a siege and what is the way out? When as a people, we are afraid, sorry, the nation has been overwhelmed. Whatever we do, we do it with care and a sense of security. In the book of Nehemiah, while they were building, one hand was building while the other hand bore a sword. As a church, we tell our people to have a sense of security and to know when danger lurks in. In our case, we try to make our churches community-friendly. That is a different way we try to affect the community positively in terms of giving food to the poor and empowering the people. With that, when the church is friendly and when there is a problem, the community defends the church. That is how we have been running our churches over the period. People who don’t know come to our churches for help and what we have, we share. During the lockdown period, we try to distribute food to the poor in the community. For me, community-friendly is the best form of defence. The challenge is that if you employ four securities operatives and you have bandits in their 10s and 20s coming to attack a church, it is obvious that the security operatives will run. The government must up its game in protecting the people. The Southeast has been experiencing a siege of insecurity as members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) recently asked the Deeper life Bible Church General Superintendent to call off his global crusade in Aba… Well, it is not only in the East. It did not start with IPOB. There are places where you could hold crusades in this country that now you can’t do crusades there at all. Whether it is in the stadium or any public place, don’t think about it. The best is to hold programmes in the church. It did not start with IPOB. I do not say that it is right but it is a system collapse. As a political scientist what is your assessment of the state of democracy in Nigeria and its dividends especially for ordinary citizens? Do you also think it is worth celebrating? When we see how nations develop, there are times when things can become tough. This is the time, l believe that any of the three leading candidates in the 2023 election will have the ability to rule this nation better than it has been. Any one of them has the capacity of making things better than they have been. It is said that our nation is going to the state of nature. I believe we can get out of it. In Rwanda, it was challenging for them some decades ago and thankfully, they got out of it strong. We will get out of our present quagmire. It is also instructive to note that the quality of elites of any nation will determine how far the country will go. To be frank with you, most of our elites in Nigeria think more of themselves and of their class. We live in a country where the law and the institutions established favour the elites more than the masses. Elites both at the villages, local government, states and federal levels think more of themselves. For instance, some states that are struggling to survive and do not have money but are building airports where perhaps it is when the Governor is going to Abuja that an aircraft will land there. These airports are not commercially viable. This kind of project does not benefit the masses. So, when elites think that way, the people will not be able to enjoy the dividends of democracy. We live in a system where one system is for the poor and another system is for the rich. There are schools, and medical facilities met for the poor and another one met for the rich. Until we have elites across the board that love and care for the masses, we are not going to reach our promised land. Look at our primary and secondary schools, they have not helped human beings to be more civilized, live better lives, live responsibly, see life as sacred, and exhibit ethics. The system makes people be more bush than they were. Anything good, any little thing, they are ready to fight and die. Ighele SUNDAY JUNE 19, 2022 SUNDAY TELEGRAPH The government has been viewed to seem to have lost the monopoly on violence. What do you think is the implication for the Nigerian state and democracy? When a country loses its power to terrorists it is an indication that the country has failed. The instrument of violence or war should be in the hands of the country, but when we see militia, bandits everywhere, and kidnappers everywhere, it is disturbing. Look at it, it is like that in the Niger Delta, in the Southeast, and is the same across the regions, irate youths are running riots and we seem helpless. They manifest themselves in different ways. This shows a state or country that needs to reinvent itself, a country where its leadership has failed totally. Whosoever will come up as Nigeria’s next President has to be strong to face these challenges. A nation should monopolise the instrument of violence. It is not safe to travel by road and a problem to travel by train, people are afraid. We have never thought this nation will be like this, it is so sad. Unfortunately, our leaders don’t learn. We had a nationwide protest in Nigeria, and it is instructive to say if what led to the protest is not addressed, we may be in for another unrest. In 1978, I played a major role in the national student demonstration that Ali must go under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration. I took part in the protest because we discovered that education was getting out of the hand of the poor. My father could afford my fees but I realised that it was getting out of hand for the poor. I demonstrated but now instead of reforms, the systems have gone down. You will not find a British or US citizen studying in Nigeria unlike before in our days when we were in school. What people fight for is not addressed and if they are, they are just palliatives and palliatives will not bring about development. Whoever becomes president in the next general election, let them come up with a committee that will look at all the protests that had taken place in the past, compile them, and look at the reason for the protest and come up with reforms, changes that will bring about the needed development. By the time such a leader emerges, the agitation will stop. Things are bad and the next leaders must sit up. The next president must go beyond infrastructure development and invest in humans because the quality of the human mind is at the centre of the development

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...