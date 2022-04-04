Nigeria needs sacrificial leadership, more active youth participation in politics, governance –Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has stated that Nigeria needs competent leaders with integrity, willing to make the much needed sacrifices for the turn-around, growth and development of the country, while calling on Nigerian youths to be more actively involved in politics and governance for the sake of their future. Obi made the remarks in Abuja at the inauguration and swearing-in-ceremony of the National Executive Council of Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council. He explained that the dearth of sacrificial leadership and apparentapathyshownbyNigerianyouthstowardspolitics and governance, have continued to impact negatively on the country. Sharingwhathedescribed as lessons from his trip to Morocco, Obi said the trip has strengthened his belief that the future of Nigeria’s economic growth and development lies with sacrificial leadershipandanarmyof Nigerian youths, ready to make sacrifices for the greater good of the nation. He asserted that Morocco is able to achieve great heights security, economic and education wise because they have leaders willing to make painful sacrifices for the benefit of society. “Morocco, a country of 35 million in population and about 1/7th of Nigeria’s population, and without oil deposits as we have, generated over $40 billion worth of exports in 2021, twice of what Nigeria earns from exports including crude oil. “Their major exports include vehicles, from which they earned $10 million with 62% of the vehicles’ components sourced locally. 10 years ago, Morocco only exported less than 10,000 vehicles, but has today grown their vehicles export capacity to nearly a million vehicles per year,” Obi said. He continued: “They exported about $8.5 billion worth of agricultural products, $5 billion worth of textiles and leather, $2 billion worth of aeronautics products and $1.5 billion worth of electrical and electronics products in 2021. “Further to its export earnings, with about 15% of its population in the diaspora, Morocco generates over $8 billion diaspora remittances and about the same amount from tourism.” Narrating how his trip to Tangier Med Port brought even more revelation on how good leadership has transformed Morocco, Obi said: “I visited Tangier Med Port, a port that has thrice the entire port capacity of the ports in Nigeria put together. Driving from Rabat to Tangier Med Port, a trip of about two and half hours, I did not meet any traffic jam or any policeman on the road despite Morocco having a population of 35 million and having more police personnel than Nigeria, a countryof 200millionpeople.” ObiencouragedNigerians to ensure that only leaders with proven leadership abilities and integrity, willing to make sacrifices for the nation are elected into power while urgingtheyouthstotakeback their country and build it into a nation of progress, peace and development

