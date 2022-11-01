News Top Stories

Nigeria needs tech in projected global $12.1trn oil investments

Nigeria and other petroleum exporting countries are required to adoptmoretechnologiesasthe Organisationof PetroleumExportingCountries( OPEC) says technological advancement is set to shape global energy landscape, while public policies relating to energy demand and supplyareexpectedtobecome more stringent between 2021 and 2045.

It also said that globally, oil demand was projected to increase from almost 97 million barrels a day (mb/d) in 2021 to around 110 mb/d in 2045. It projected that the global oilsectorwouldneedacumulativeinvestmentof $12.1trillion in the upstream, midstream and downstream through to 2045, equating to over $500 billion each year.

 

The publication further projected that the global economy was expected to more than double in size, and the global population rise by 1.6 billion between now and 2045, addingthatglobalprimaryenergydemandisforecasttocontinue growing in the medium and long-term, increasing by a significant 23 per cent in the period to 2045.

According to it, the world needs to annually add on average 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, from now to 2045. It stated that all forms of energy would be needed to address future energy needs.

 

These were contained in the 2022 OPEC World Oil Outlook (WOO) that was launched yesterday at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). WOO was first published in 2007.

 

The current edition offers a detailed review and assessment of the medium- and longterm prospects for the global oil and energy industries to 2045.

The 16th edition of the publication incorporates analysis of the industry’s various internal and external linkages and its shifting dynamics that has seen a renewed focus over the past year of the interplay between energy affordability, energy security, and the need to reduce emissions.

It provides insights into energy and oil demand, oil supply and refining, the global economy, policy and technology developments, demographic trends, environmental issues and sustainable development concerns.

OPEC’s Secretary-General, Haitham Al Ghais, in launching the publication said: “The WOO 2022 once again underscoresand energy industries.

It is a challenging environment and one that requires expert analysis to help us navigate both the challenges and opportunities ahead. The WOO provides this.”

The WOO 2022 launch is said to represent the culmination of months of planning, writing, review and production, and should be viewed as a helpful and insightful reference tool; one that underscores OPEC’s commitment to dialogue, knowledge-sharing and data transparency.

The publication said that energy poverty remains an issue throughout the forecast period, with a wide gap remaining between developed and developing countries.

It stated that oil is expected to retain the largest share in the energy mix throughout the outlook period, accounting for almost a 29 per cent share in 2045. the increasingly complex nature of the global oil

 

