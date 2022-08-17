News

‘Nigeria needs Treasury management’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister of State for Education, Mr. Goodluck Opiah, has said treasury management was “a must’ for any nation targeting sustainable development. Opiah, who made this known at the inauguration of the Council of the Chartered Institute of Treasury Management yesterday in Abuja, said: “Treasury management helps to put in place preventive mechanism to safeguard resources and ensure that there is value for money.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ASUU blames FG for varsities’ failure to make world ranking

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Two Nigerian Universities: University of Ibadan, Ibadan and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, which had stood first and second in the top 1,000 national rankings in Nigeria have retrogressed as they have failed to be part of world’s best 2,000 universities in the 2020/2021 ranking released by the Center for World University Ranking. Considering the […]
News

Bandits demand N2m ransom from each resident abducted in Niger

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Gunmen have demanded N2 million each as ransom for some residents abducted in a community in Niger state. On Saturday evening, an unconfirmed number of people were abducted along Tapila-Gwada road, an area located in Shiroro LGA of Niger. The community is a 30-minute drive from Minna, Niger’s capital city. Some residents of Tapila were […]
News

Customs arrests 37 smugglers,

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A in Lagos has arrested 37 suspected smugglers and made seizures worth ₦723.28 million in the last three weeks. . The acting Comptroller of the unit, H. K. Ejibunu, listed the seizures to include: 8,000 bags of smuggled rice at 50kg each; 1,419 jerrycans of vegetable oil; […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica