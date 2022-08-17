‘Nigeria needs Treasury management’

The Minister of State for Education, Mr. Goodluck Opiah, has said treasury management was “a must’ for any nation targeting sustainable development. Opiah, who made this known at the inauguration of the Council of the Chartered Institute of Treasury Management yesterday in Abuja, said: “Treasury management helps to put in place preventive mechanism to safeguard resources and ensure that there is value for money.”

