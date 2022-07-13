Metro & Crime

Nigeria needs true leadership – Ezeonye

*Urges Nigerians to get their PVCs, vote wisely

Ahead of the 2023 election, the founder of the Double Diamond Platform Global, an Online Inspirational Media Organisation, Dr. Prince Obed Ezeonye, has urged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and vote wisely.

He said that what Nigeria needs is true leadership, stressing that “where democracy is truly practiced or in practices the people have the power to change and select their leaders. I believe it’s possible come next year.”

Ezeonye stated this in an interview with ‘New Telegraph’ at the Double Diamond Platform Global annual anniversary and achievement awards presentation, which held at Excellence Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, Double Diamond is a dream given by God to redefine success in God’s perspective, and also to promote excellent among the deserving members of the public.

“It becomes very important at this point when a nation Nigeria is going for a new election. When you look at the past seven years you would discover that this country has gone through a lot. In all areas of life. The area of insecurity, economy, infrastructure. And we begin to look at what actually do we need in this country. Every hand is pointing at leadership that is why we decided to come up with this theme, ‘A Nation in Search of True Leadership’. It is possible by the people’s power. Where democracy is truly practiced or in practices the people have the power to change and select their leaders. I believe it’s possible come next year,” he said.
“It is clarion call for every Nigerian that desires true leadership, let them get their PVCs and vote for the right kind of person.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

