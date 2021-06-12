Nigeria needs Twitter, says Lawan

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has declared that Nigeria needs Twittter, his comment is coming days after the federal government placed a ban on the microblogging platform, an action which has since attracted widespread condemnation from both Nigeria and the international community. Speaking to journalists yesterday in Abuja, Lawan said that: “The Honorable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, informed Nigerians that they are talking with Twitter to resolve this matter. Our belief is that Nigeria needs Twitter just as much as Twitter needs Nigeria,” he said. Stating further he ex-pressed confidence that the federal government and Twitter will resolve the issues surrounding the ban: “We believe that the matter between Twitter and the federal government of Nigeria will be resolved. “But beyond that, I’m an optimist, I believe all of us will have learnt our lessons.”

