Nigeria needs unity government after Buhari –Gumi

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, believes that any of the four leading presidential candidates has what it takes to govern the country. In this interview with BABA NEGEDU, Gumi blames ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari for the present state of affairs in Nigeria. He suggests the way forward for the country

Nigeria recently celebrated her 62nd independence anniversary, what is your take on the journey in building, so far?

Nigeria has actually survived much turbulence over the years in these 62 years of nationhood and the journey has been rough. But we hope like an aero plane, it will land safely. The journey has been really rough; Nigerians have passed through a lot.

What are those things that actually made the journey rough and what can be done to smoothen it, going forward?

As a nation, we have passed through civil war, we have bad governance, we have passed through insurgency and terrorism. The worst of all is that we have passed through the economic meltdown. These are normally things that have broken many nations along the line. But in Nigeria to the extent that we are 62 years old and we are still intact as a nation. I believe Nigeria will survive, it is going to thrive. Also, we should not forget that 62 years is a small time in the life of a nation, so it is still an infancy age for a nation. When you actually compare it to other nations, you will know it is still a small age.

Going forward, what do we really need to do as a people to put the country on a good pedestal?

Nigeria needs the entrenchment of rule of law. This is necessary because Nigeria is almost like a lawless country. Obeying the law of the land is a great issue in Nigeria, so we need to take care of that for us to move forward as a country. Secondly, Nigerians need to be educated on some certain things because we are not educated in the real sense of the word. Even those who are actually educated behave like they are half baked.

What do you think is wrong with the education system?

Let me say that it is more of education and culture integration. We have to develop an educational culture of our own and a moral compass in the country that will direct us on the right track. Look at the issue of cultism even in our higher institutions, look at the issue of sex for marks in the universities. Look at the plethora of vices that many Nigerians even the ordinary people are involved in. Nigerians need to develop a national moral consciousness going forward.

As we go towards another election year, what actually do Nigerians need to look out for in their leader to bring about the desired change?

Let me say that before Nigerians will look at anything, I want the political parties to look at it first because what I see happening is that we are going back to the 1966 arrangement, whereby every region is represented in the political equation of the country. You can see that all the regions are represented in the major political parties.

For me, I believe that it is a positive development for sustainability if they will cooperate, so that whoever wins the other candidates will cooperate with them. Luckily for Nigeria, there is no animosity between all these major presidential candidates of the political parties. Before now, Bola Tinubu supported Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Atiku also nominated Peter Obi as his running mate for the 2019 presidential election in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). All these people are friends, so don’t expect all these differences like the one between President Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan. By the grace of God, Nigeria will heal and things will be better. If any of these people should win, let them come together to pacify their respective regions and let us have a government of national unity, so that Nigeria can heal.

Are you advocating that anybody who wins the 2023 presidential election should form a unity government?

Yes, they should go for a semiunity government; it will help to pacify all the agitations across the country. It will bring about unity and all of us can work together. Honestly we need stability and peace in Nigeria, without stability and peace all that we are talking about is like building castles in the air.

What are the specific things the next president should do to bring about peace and stability?

One, the winner of the 2023 presidential has to involve all the political parties in a strong government, with good portfolios. Every segment of the country has to feel that it has a stake in the government and that the government belongs to all. Secondly, they should tackle the economy head on; they should take education seriously because it is very important. The health sector is also key to the welfare of the people, and then there is the agriculture sector. The people need to be able to feed themselves. This government has spent so much on the agriculture sector, but the only issue and unfortunately at that is that they only concentrated their efforts on only All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains and members.

It was not done across board for all Nigerians. This time, that tactics need to change; all Nigerians need to be carried along.

Are you saying that any of these major contenders has what it takes to administer the country, very well?

All of them have what it takes to rule the country, and like I said, they are all friends one way or the other. For me, I don’t even see any difference between them, the four major contenders, Rabiu Kwankwaso was in the PDP, he was also in the APC and now in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), all these people are together.

One of the major issues in the country presently is that of insecurity…..

Let me tell you one thing, all I can say about all these candidates is that they are people who listen and we are going to assist anyone who wins to pacify the herdsmen, especially those in the North-West. Also, in Borno State, the government can join forces to see that the issue of insecurity in tamed. All the government needs is negotiation, so I believe this crop of politicians can do well for Nigeria.

Why do you think the present government is still finding it difficult to tackle insecurity; some of those kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja train are still in captivity. What can the government really do?

What I think is that any government that is led by a politician and has what it takes to negotiate and pacify people and do the right thing will get everything sorted out. It is just unfortunate that the last government and the present administration of Goodluck Jonathan and that of Muhammadu Buhari has not really done very well for Nigeria, they are the problem of Nigeria.

How can the remaining victims of the train attack be rescued?

These people are armed, so you have no option but to negotiate with them. After negotiation, you can proffer solutions on what to do going forward.

You spoke of agriculture, but presently farmers are finding it difficult to access their farms……

I was in Kudenda; I spoke with some of the people, when they surrender. They want what they can use to continue farming and survive without going back to crime, but who can give them tractors to engage in farming. They want tractors to be cultivating their land too, so we have to engage them. Someone who is used to collecting money from people before but has been stopped, he cannot farm, how is he going to eat? We have to interact with them, engage them, but when you say you will just send fighter jets to them, with time they will come back to their old ways.

What’s your message to Nigerians?

My message of independence to Nigerian is for them to have hope in God because the country will be great.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...