News

Nigeria needs unity to make things work –Lawan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comments Off on Nigeria needs unity to make things work –Lawan

…bags chieftaincy title in Abia

 

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan has made a strong case for national unity.

 

He stated that Nigeria needs all parts of the country to make things work. Lawan stated this at the 10th year memorial anniversary of the father of the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, which held at Igbere in Abia State, yesterday.

 

The occasion was climaxed with the conferment on the Senate President a High Chief title of Nwannedinamba 1 (our number one Brother in Diaspora) and as member Ezumezu Circle of Igbere Ebiri by the Igbere Clan Council of Ndi Eze, Igbere. In his remarks,

 

Lawan said: “This is one occasion that has brought all of us here. If you look at the cream of people around, you will believe that there is unity among us. “Regardless of our political or religious persuasion, we are attending a function that all of us believe is so important.

 

 

“Abia State is a home of unity. We have seen the presence of the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and Senator T. A. Orji. These are people who belong to different political parties. So this kind of environment is not a political environment.

 

This is people’s environment. “The Governor of Enugu State, our brother, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has been here since. This is in solidarity with this family and this is what unity can achieve for us. “Today and indeed even tomorrow and forever, we can achieve better.

 

We can achieve more when we are united. Nigeria is designed by the Grace of God to be a nation of many people of different orientation, different sentiments, but we must be a people with common purpose and common  destiny and this is what we are trying to achieve.”

 

The Senate President said his friendship with Kalu dated back to their days in the university when they were roommates.

 

“Today, we are all grown up and we are still together. That shows commitment to friendship, privilege to maintain that kind of relationship that will make our country better and more stable and that is what we are supposed to do across the country. “It doesn’t matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter what you believe in. What matters is that you are a Nigerian and the other person next to you is a Nigerian too,”

 

Lawan said. Still speaking on the quest for a united Nigeria, the Senate President said: “Abia State is the home of the Whips in Nigeria today. You have the Chief Whip of the Senate and you have another Whip in the House of Representatives and we have the Minority Leader of the Senate.

 

“Let’s not stay away from being part of the real centre of action in Nigeria, that we can achieve when we sit together and talk among ourselves. Time is of essence.

 

“Nigeria needs all of us to be united. Nigeria needs all hands to be on deck. Nigeria needs the effort of each and every part to make it work and we can make it work. “So let’s continue to unite here in Abia.”

 

The Senate President said Kalu’s father, Chief Johnson Uzor Nsiegbe Kalu who was being remembered “left us with a lesson of bringing up a family in a very decent and responsible way and we are lucky to be alive to see the benefits of doing so.”

 

On the trip to Abia with the Senate President were the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi; Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Sahabi Ya’u Laura and Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Mohammed Sani Musa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: 42,000 sign petition asking UK to sanction FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 42,000 individuals have so far signed a petition asking the United Kingdom to sanction the federal government and public officials for human rights abuses over the #EndSARS movement. The petition on the UK government and parliament website accused the government and the police of violating the rights of agitators protesting against police brutality. […]
News

Kebbi inaugurates 16-man Community Policing Advisory Committee

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has inaugurated a 16-member State Community Policing Advisory Committee, to further bolster the security of lives and property.   The committee, which was inaugurated at the Government House, was headed by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Agunbiade Oluyemi Lasore, while the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammdu Ilyasu Bashar, was […]
News

Lagos moves against flood in Fish Farm Estate

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has commenced construction of a one-kilometer drainage system within the premises of the Ikorodu Fish Farm Estate in Odogunyan area of the state with a view to tackling perennial flooding in the estate.   Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this during an inspection tour of the Farm Estate […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica