Nigeria needs upright leaders to progress –Bishop Marioghae

A Nigerian cleric based in the Philippines, Bishop Tony Marioghae, has called for moral awakening among Nigerian leaders, as he viewed that the political leaders have impoverished the country with their lack of moral uprightness and courage to fight corruption.

Marioghae advised the leaders not to replicate the horrors of failed states in Nigeria, while calling on Nigerians to embrace collaborative efforts towards the much desired transformational change. In a press statement made available to our correspondent, he said transformational change was never easy as it gets greeted with fierce resistance from those benefitting from the status quo.

“Since other nations have taken the prime spots in science and technology, we can forge our path distinctly by standing tall as the world’s moral authority. Nigeria is one of the most prayerful nations in the world. Therefore, moral integrity dictates that our actions should no longer contradict what we profess.

“…A country with so many abundant mineral resources should not be at the mercy of hawkish international financial institutions with questionable lending habits. Unfortunately, most of our present corrupt and self-centred political leaders lack noble qualities. “They are all interested in validating corruption through frivolous borrowings, which has impoverished the nation.

Nevertheless, we have the workforce and resources to achieve this objective, except for courageous leaders with the moral willpower to combat lawlessness,” he stated.

He stated that the 2023 general elections provides Nigerians with the political opportunity to usher in competent leaders. Marioghae stated: “Therefore, we can’t afford to sell our votes. Selling your vote will deprive you of the moral authority to hold our elected officials accountable for their actions in office.

Nonaccountability promotes corruption and nepotism, which is detrimental to success.

“Every nation reflects the people’s ethics, principles and laws. Values drive principles, while principles shape national character. It is the character of a people that exalts or degrades the nation. Nigeria’s problems are caused by wrong values deeply embodied in our political system.

“Decades of choosing convenience over conviction, political rhetoric over reason, tribalism over truth, pleasure over principles, parochial interests over purpose and blind power grab over purposeful planning and posterity have significantly damaged our capacity to develop exponentially as a nation.”

“To correct this evil we must strive to combat the culture of corruption, deception and sycophancy firmly entrenched in every significant institution in Nigeria. We need a brave and dynamic leader who has the audacity of faith and the moral courage to confront the tiny cabal who think that they own the country.

“The bandits who have seized our highways for personal gain, and the terrorists who are trying to turn Nigeria into a dark demonic feudal system in the name of religion, and the local and international cabal who have continued to plunder our vast natural resources detrimental to the people’s welfare.”

